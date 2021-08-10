Igboho: Why I’ve relocated to Benin Republic, by Akintoye

The leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self- Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has dismissed reports that he left Nigeria to avoid being arrested by the Federal Government, hence he relocated to Benin Republic.

In a statement yesterday by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, the emeritus professor of History, said he was in the Francophone country to coordinate and supervise how to legally rescue detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) from remand as soon as possible.

Akintoye, a member of the Nigerian Senate in the Second Republic, said he had committed no offence to warrant his being arrested, intimidated or harassed.

He said he would return to Nigeria as soon as Igboho is released by the government of Benin Republic to continue the struggle for the actualisation of Yoruba Nation, saying “it is no Retreat, no surrender.”

