Igboho’s house invasion: DSS shoots self in the foot –Akintola

An Ibadan-based legal luminary and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN) yesterday flayed the Thursday, July 1 act of men of the DSS in invading the Soka, Ibadan residence of the Yoruba Nation activist,

Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), killing two of the residents and whisking away 12. Akintola who spoke on an Ibadan FM radio station, said the secret police stormed the residence in the dead of the night and destroyed what they could have used as evidence of their allegation against the activist, stressing that “some of Nigeria’s leaders act before they think”.

He said that the DSS men created alibi and loopholes for Igboho to defeat them in court. Though he condemned Igboho’s method of fighting for the Yoruba Nation’s independence, saying that he needed to be assisted, Akintola nevertheless chided the secret police over failure to observe the law and legal protocols during the raid.

He agreed that Igboho’s decision to flee Nigeria and seek asylum after his international passports had been seized was not bad, saying that many Nigerian leaders had sought asylum in the past to escape undue hardship from draconian governments.

Noting that the DSS and the Federal Government had not pressed any criminal charge against Igboho to warrant pressing for his extradition from Benin Republic, the SAN said: “I am not surprised at the fact that the Federal Government has not filed any charge against Sunday Igboho. Everything is just speculation.

How many count charge? In which court? Until that is done, it is all an allegation which has to be proved. “Igboho’s seeking asylum is right. Asylum is right under Convention.

Many are there in Canada who had sought asylum claiming that Boko Haram was disturbing them and I don’t see the Federal agency going there to block them.

There are thousands of applicants from Nigerians seeking asylum abroad. There had been no charges filed against Igboho. He continued: “But I see DSS shooting themselves in the foot by not being holistic in their approach in invading Sunday Igboho’s house.

Going to his house must be transparent. Going to anybody’s house, you must go with search warrant and it is responsibility of any security man to do that, or maybe I’m in the dark. I’m not sure they procured a search warrant before invading Igboho’s house. “In fact, deliberately the DSS destroyed their own case.

There was no corroboration. Who was there when you said you found weapons in his house? You destroyed what you should have shown to the world to show what you met there. But on your own you deliberately blocked the CCTV camera, meaning you had an ulterior motive.

Those things could have been planted. You created an alibi and loopholes for the man. That is most of our leaders act before thinking. Those lawyers handling the matter know what to do.”

