Igboho’s trial: Afenifere commends Olubadan, Ooni, others

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, yesterday commended the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Ogungunniso 1, for sending a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic, to observe the court proceedings of Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), a Yoruba Nation agitator.

The commendation of the royal father was contained in a release issued on behalf of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, acting leader of Afenifere by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi.

While giving kudos to the monarchs, Afenifere urged other Obas in Yorubaland and other prominent people to emulate the good examples of the Olubadan and Ooni.

Through his media spokesman, Mr. Adeola Oloko, the Olubadan had announced the raising up of a delegation to be at the court where the Yoruba agitator was being tried in Cotonou.

While lauding the gesture, Afenifere also commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Eniitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, who, last week, set up the Ooni Caucus, meant to work on various issues pertaining to Yoruba interests, including the travail presently being faced by Igboho.

The spokesperson also commended the acts of some kings and Yoruba communities in Benin Republic, who mobilised heavily in support of Igboho who was on trial in that country.

They also drew applause from Afenifere for ensuring that an Oduduwa son, Igboho, does not suffer unjustly.

According to the release by Afenifere, what was now regarded as Sunday Igboho travail ought not to occur at all, if there had been good governance in Nigeria and people were not harassed without any just cause

