News

Igboho’s trial: Afenifere commends Olubadan, Ooni, others

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, yesterday commended the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji Ogungunniso 1, for sending a delegation to Cotonou, Benin Republic, to observe the court proceedings of Mr. Sunday Adeyemo, (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), a Yoruba Nation agitator.

 

The commendation of the royal father was contained in a release issued on behalf of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, acting leader of Afenifere by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi.

 

While giving kudos to the monarchs, Afenifere urged other Obas in Yorubaland and other prominent people to emulate the good examples of the Olubadan and Ooni.

 

Through his media spokesman, Mr. Adeola Oloko, the Olubadan had announced the raising up of a delegation to be at the court where the Yoruba agitator was being tried in Cotonou.

 

While lauding the gesture, Afenifere also commended the Ooni of Ife, Oba Eniitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, who, last week, set up the Ooni Caucus, meant to work on various issues pertaining to Yoruba interests, including the travail presently being  faced by Igboho.

 

The spokesperson also commended the acts of some kings and Yoruba communities in Benin Republic, who mobilised heavily in support of Igboho who was on trial in that country.

 

They also drew applause from Afenifere for ensuring that an Oduduwa son, Igboho, does not suffer unjustly.

 

According to the release by Afenifere, what was now regarded as Sunday Igboho travail ought not to occur at all, if there had been good governance in Nigeria and people were not harassed without any just cause

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG set to perform groundbreaking of Kano-Maradi rail project

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow perform groundbreaking of Kano- Maradi rail line to commence the 284km standard gauge rail project by a Portuguese firm Messrs Mota-Engil Nigeria Ltd.   According to a statement by Taiye Elebiyo- Edeni, Media Assistant to the Honourable Minister of Transport, the Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, said that the Kano-Maradi line was […]
News Top Stories

We stand by Bishop Kukah’s message of truth – Catholic Secretariat

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has thrown its weight behind the Christmas Day message delivered by Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, which he titled, ‘A Nation in Search of Vindication. The message, which has continued to generate criticism and support from some Nigerians and clerics, highlighted the  rising insecurity in […]
News

Army donates palliatives to 700 in Zamfara, Katsina

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Army has distributed packages of palliatives, including rice and other food items, 20,000 copies of exercise books to communities in Kaura Namoda and Faskari Local Government Areas of Zamfara and Katsina states, respectively.   Distributing the palliatives in the two beneficial communities, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica