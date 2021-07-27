News

Igboho’s trial: FG may ‘threaten economic sanctions against Benin Republic’

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports Comment(0)

Strong indications emerged last night that the Federal Government may be exploring a ‘Plan B’ over the resumed trial of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), following unconfirmed reports on whether the Benin Republic authorities may be willing to allow the activist extradited to Nigeria to face alleged criminal charges having been declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

 

Highly informed sources told this newspaper that since commencement of the trial given the controversies it had generated, government on its part was already exploring other means of fighting back, should Benin Republic decide to look away by not sanctioning Igboho’s extradition, which may likely come in form of ‘heavy economic sanctions’ to the West African nation.

 

The charges against the Yoruba Nation activist border on arms smuggling, inciting violence and calling for a secession of the Yoruba from the Nigerian state, a development which Igboho and his lawyers have since denied all allegations levelled against him.

This development, however, emerged on a day it was gathered that journalists and supporters of the Yoruba Nation activist were allegedly barred from witnessing his hearing yesterday.

 

Igboho’s supporters have been in court as early as 7:30am on Monday, anticipating the arrival of the Yoruba youth leader, who has been in detention since Thursday, according to an online news portal, TheCable. However, a source, who craved anonymity on the possible adoption of the ‘Plan B’ over Igboho’s possible extradition, said the issue was currently been reviewed with a possible breakthrough for the government.

 

The source said: “I know the Federal Government is currently looking at the situation but I can tell you that government is looking at making her fellow counterpart see reason with it. You know Benin Republic enjoys a lot of economic benefits from Nigeria and wouldn’t want to sabotage it.

 

“But in the event that they think otherwise, the options economically are there to explore and you can agree with me that nobody would want to truncate such golden opportunities.”

 

Meanwhile, there was, however, no sign of Igboho at the court, which was scheduled for 10am yesterday. It was gathered that while many waited patiently, many detainees were brought to court for hearing in minibuses, but none of those buses had Igboho in them.

 

A source within the courts, however, told The- Cable that Igboho had been brought to court earlier than anyone else to avoid the possibility of any drama or clash.

The court staff added that Igboho was now at the “phase of law enforcement” in the court, and was currently indoors with the prosecutor in charge. Igboho’s cleric, Idris Oladejo, also confirmed to TheCable that his friend, whom he “had been fasting and praying for, is in court”. Igboho’s lawyer has also been seen going in and out of the chamber.

Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at an airport in Cotonou last week, and detained at the request of the Nigerian government. His lawyers requested the release of his wife on the grounds that she had committed no offence against the Nigerian state.

On Thursday, the court answered the prayers and ordered her release and a return of her passport. Igboho was taken to detention, where he has been up until yesterday

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ekiti recruits 32 artistes for optimum performance

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ekiti State government has employed 32 young artistes in order to improve performance of Ministry of Arts and Culture for benefit of the people and successive government in the state. The employed young graduates were redeployed to different sections like Music, Drama, Dance and visual arts for optimum roles and opportunity to showcase artistic image […]
News

Expect more infrastructural devt in Aba – Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, yesterday told Aba residents to expect better road infrastructure in the commercial city.   Ikpeazu, who stated this during a church service at St. John’s Anglican Church, Osusu, Aba, told the people that what was on ground currently represented only one third of what would come, saying that he […]
News

EFCC quizzes Ondo Assembly Speaker over alleged N2.4m fraud

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have interrogated the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, over his alleged involvement in a N2.4 million fraud. Informed sources at the anti-graft agency, said the invitation and consequent quizzing of the Speaker, were product of a petition alleging diversion of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica