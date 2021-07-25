Igboho’s trial: Olubadan sends delegation to Cotonou for proceedings

Metro & Crime

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, has sent a delegation to Cotonou, the Benin Republic, to observe the proceedings of the court case involving Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, expected to continue today.

According to his Media Assistant, Adeola Oloko, the first class monarch, who did not disclose the identity of the delegation, said Sunday at his Popoyemoja palace, Ibadan that those to observe the court proceedings where Sunday Igboho will be facing trial would be in court unfailingly on Monday.
Oba Adetunji disclosed this while exchanging views with some leaders of thought comprising the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) President General, Prince Yemisi Adeaga; first Vice President General, Dr. Tirimisiyu Oladimeji; Ekefa Olubadan, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi; Ajia Olubadan, Chief Wasiu Aderoju Alaadorin; Mogaji Makusota, Prof. Oluwasegun Adekunle and Personal Assistant to Olubadan, Mr. Adeola Oloko.
According to Olubadan, it has become necessary in order to allay the fears of several people including protesters, who besiege the Olubadan’s palace every now and then, that Kabiesi is not folding his arms over the travails of Sunday Igboho and his co-travellers.
Said he: “Sunday Igboho lives in Ibadan, got married in Ibadan, rears children in Ibadan, built houses in Ibadan, and as such, he has the rights to be protected by Ibadan Traditional Institution within the ambit of the law just like any human being in Ibadan.”
The first class monarch, who stated that he was in constant touch with Yoruba prominent royal fathers, including Igboho royal crowns, allayed public fears of a repeat performance of Yoruba-Fulani coalition of 1814.
According to Oba Adetunji: “Students of Nigeria history may wish to be reminded that when some people during the period under reference chose to engage in territorial expansion to the sea, it took the Ibadan army under Balogun Oderinlo to repel the attack and stop the incursion near Osogbo.”
Oba Adetunji, however, urged the people to remain calm and be law abiding as truth will prevail.

