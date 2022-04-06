News

Igbokwe promises turnaround for Abia as he picks PDP Guber form

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Philanthropist and businessman, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, has announced fresh plans to turn the fortunes of Abia State around as he picks expression of interest and nomination forms purchased by a group of friends under auspices of ‘Concerned Friends of Mayor Lucky Igbokwe.’

Speaking on behalf of the group, Deputy-Chief Whip, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Kaycee Onuzuruike, said the support stems from goodwill and a desire to serve the good people of Abia State. Igbokwe, a renowned businessman and philanthropist, hails from Abia State, Nigeria.

He is the CEO of a media and entertainment company, 2Flame Media Group.

He is also the CEO of several other companies, including Lucion Towers Construction, Kedu TV LLC, the Don Lulu Foundation and Green Peace Nigeria.

The 41-year-old governorship aspirant said he would lead the state to enviable heights.

He also added that Abia would have a council of eminent personalities drawn from all strata of society to help oversee its policies under his leadership

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Benue: Herdsmen massacred 3,920 farmers in Agatu

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State government yesterday confirmed the killing of at least 3, 920 peasant farmers in Agatu local government area of the state. Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Michael Inalegwu, disclosed this at a news conference in Makurdi, the state capital. Hon. Inalegwu said the killings took place in different attacks in the […]
News

FG assures of adequate security for 110 unity colleges

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Govt has given assurances that moves were being undertaken to ensure all 110 schools across the country were adequately protected from activities of criminal elements and terrorist groups. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who gave the assurance while commissioning some projects at the Federal government college Otobi, Benue State yesterday, maintained that […]
News

Agents close down terminal over demurrage on vehicles

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) yesterday shut down the roll-on roll-off of the Five-Star Logistics Terminal, Tin Can Island Port, Lagos, over alleged payment of high demurrage on vehicles. The Chairman of the ANLCA Tin-Can chapter, Alhaji Muhammed Mojeed, listed some of the challenges faced by importers and customs agents to include […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica