Igbokwe promises turnaround for Abia as he picks PDP Guber form

Philanthropist and businessman, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe, has announced fresh plans to turn the fortunes of Abia State around as he picks expression of interest and nomination forms purchased by a group of friends under auspices of ‘Concerned Friends of Mayor Lucky Igbokwe.’

Speaking on behalf of the group, Deputy-Chief Whip, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Kaycee Onuzuruike, said the support stems from goodwill and a desire to serve the good people of Abia State. Igbokwe, a renowned businessman and philanthropist, hails from Abia State, Nigeria.

He is the CEO of a media and entertainment company, 2Flame Media Group.

He is also the CEO of several other companies, including Lucion Towers Construction, Kedu TV LLC, the Don Lulu Foundation and Green Peace Nigeria.

The 41-year-old governorship aspirant said he would lead the state to enviable heights.

He also added that Abia would have a council of eminent personalities drawn from all strata of society to help oversee its policies under his leadership

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...