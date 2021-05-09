Igbokwe relishes torrents of celebration

For popular Lagos-based politician who doubles at the Special Adviser to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Drainages and Water Resources, Engineer Joe Igbokwe, the just concluded month of April was one that had a number of celebration lined up for his household.

The first event in the said month that opened the door of celebration in the household of the Igbokwes was the wedding anniversary of their patriarch and matriarch.

It was 30 years that Joe and his beautiful wife, Grace, had been married. Of course, not an elaborate bash was thrown but certainly such a significant and special day could have slipped by without making a memory of it.

The next celebration to knock on their door was the birthday anniversary of apple of the eye of Engineer Joe, Dr. Mrs Grace Igbokwe.

As it is a tradition for him, Joe didn’t fail to celebrate his adorable wife.

To show their love was made in heaven and their destinies interwoven, the next round of celebration in the same month of April was the birthday anniversary of the vocal and articulate man of the house, Joe himself.

By virtual of his numerous affiliations and status, his birthday was widely celebrated as Governor Sanwo-Olu with a giant greeting card for the birthday boy, led pack of those who felicitated and identified with him from far and near.

What could be referred to as the icing on the cake was the book presentation Igbokwe did a day to his birthday at the latter days of the month.

Igbokwe, an author who had to his credit books like ‘IGBO: 25 Years After Biafra’, ‘Heroes of Democracy’ and one he co-authored, ‘The IBB Option’, did media presentation of his latest writing, ‘IGBO: 50 Years After Biafra’.

The new book that was presented to the media at Genesis Hotel, G.R.A Ikeja is an overview of what has happened to Ndigbos fifty years after the civil war.

