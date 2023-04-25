News

Igbomina Forum Commiserates With Oyinloye’s Family

The Igbomina-Ekiti Mus- lim Forum, National Headquarters, has com- miserated with the family of Oyinloye of Ijara Isin over the death of their son, Hon. Justice Adeyinka Sikiru Oyinloye, who died on Sunday night after a brief illness.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin by the General Secretary of the forum, Malam Mustafa Abubakar. According to the state- ment, Justice Oyinloye was until his death in the active service of the Kwara State judiciary.

He was buried yesterday in his hometown, Ijara, according to Islamic rites. National President of the forum, Alhaji Nasir Ibrahim, said Oyinloye has demonstrated what humanity should be.

