Igbos must utilize spread in Nigeria’s 774 LGAs in 2023 -Ohanaze

Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide (faction), Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has called on all Igbos across the 36 states to be ready to show their political strength in all the places they reside come 2023.

Isiguzoro urged Igbos residing in the 36 States of the country, to realize that the upcoming voter’s registration exercise is important.

He urged them to sacrifice their time and participate in the registration to increase Igbo numeric stamina through Igbo’s tremendous spread in all the local government areas in 2023.

He urged Igbos not to be discouraged by the alleged manipulation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) allotment of the least polling units to the Southeast.

Isiguzoro said Igbos should look at their strength and capitalize on the Igbo presence in every local government for electoral pursuits.

He called on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other Biafra agitators like MASSOB to see beyond their noses and mobilize Igbos for this voter’s registration exercise.

