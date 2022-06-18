Igbos shouldn’t be angry over emergence of Atiku, Tinubu, they failed at primaries –Dr Anozie

Members of a United Kingdom based Igbo Oriental Think Tank recently held a political summit in Awka, the Anambra State capital, ahead of the 2023 general election scheduled to be held in the first quarter of next year. In this interview with OKEY MADUFORO, the Executive Secretary and Convener of the summit, Dr. Ken Anozie talks about the expectations of his group from the summit. Excerpt…

What informed the decision of your group to organize this summit?

The essence of the summit is to look at the position of Ndigbo in the past vis a vis ongoing electoral process with a view to find out what has become of the fate of an Igbo man in the polity. But we have also discovered that we keep making the same mistakes at all times and our political class despite their good intentions for their geopolitical zone appears to be missing the fact in issue and what we have done is to redirect the process and also galvanize the minds of our people towards securing a better bargain in subsequent political dispensations.

How do you see the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as against the agitations for the emergence of a candidate of South East extraction?

Politics is a contest not allocation of power. So, the PDP nominated a very credible candidate with administrative capacity to change the narratives of this country from the bad situations the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC have put us into in the last seven years or thereabout. There is no place in the constitution of the country where it is stipulated that the power rotation would be among the six geopolitical zones of the country. What we have is North and South. But it is not bad for our people to agitate for a President of Igbo extraction. I’m a Nigerian but as you can see the two major political parties have nominated Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar as their candidate which goes to reflect the North and South divide. Power they say is not given but it is taken and it doesn’t stop at mere agitations on the pages of the newspapers or at the social media but real in house politics must be played. This is in terms of numerical strength and ability to move and attract support from other political blocks across the country. Back to your question; the South East cannot be angry over the emergence of Atiku and Tinubu because we had our people contesting at the two primary elections and they didn’t win and they were not disqualified to attract the an-ger of Ndigbo.

Now that we have three major candidates running, what do you think?

Actually, I will not give any due regards to Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate. With what these people have subjected Nigerians into; insecurities, mass unemployment, the reckless falling of our Naira against foreign currencies, the massacres and kidnappings going on daily, the massive “fantastic” corruption in all our agencies, the ministries and the likes. That party should be apologizing to Nigerians and not campaigning for president. Yes they need to render apologies to Nigerians about the eight years of misrule in this country. Somebody midwifed the emergence of the current President and he cannot deny the fact that the eight years was a colossal failure and he wants to continue with this type of government. For Mr. Peter Obi, yes he has made strong statements about his ability to govern the country and we also appreciate his efforts in that direction and we also urge him to continue in that guise. But we also have to look at the party and the structures that he has in place for the election and all those who have been showing support for Obi must also have their Permanent Voters Card and strive to vote and you know that our people always display this carefree attitude towards election and matters about election.

What about the PDP presidential candidate?

As for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate, we all know that he has been tested in the past and he is at home with politics and governance. While we go to the election with the mind set of this is our brother we should also factor in the concept of not putting our eggs in one basket. Again information brings knowledge, and knowledge is power. We need to explain to our people that in democracy, you strive to win not to be allocated positions. And secondly, PDP is not in power, so they can’t really determine the issue of zoning. That’s it.

In Anambra State the issue of PDP not nominating an Igbo man may affect the likes of Uche Ekwunife, Stella Odua who are top contenders in the coming election?

Senator Uche Ekwunife is a movement in Anambra Central Senatorial District. This Amazon has amazingly performed beyond expectations of everybody and winning her mandate is a foregone conclusion irrespective of the political gimmick being displayed by some people who are afraid of losing the election. She has been there as a senator twice and she was a member of the Federal House of Representatives for two terms and her track records of achievements are there to show and there is her trump card. That Mr. Peter Obi left the PDP does not mean that everyone contesting election in the PDP would lose his or her election. Don’t forget that some people have been in power and politics before he joined politics and they had already built capacity and formidable structures before Peter Obi joined and those people have been winning elections in the past. Also, bear in mind that our democracy has not only improved but it has moved forward as the days go by and people now vote persons and no longer parties and that explains why I said that it would not affect the party that Peter Obi left or that an Igbo man or woman was not nominated as Presidential candidate of the party.

Don’t you think that Ndigbo have made a strong statement by refusing to be running mates to the presidential candidates from other parts of the country?

It makes no great political point. I believe it’s not in the interest of our people not to play any such refusal role. It’s said that “if you don’t leak your mouth, the harmattan will do it for you”; is this really what we want? I really don’t believe that it is a collective agenda. But let’s see how it plays out. The running mate slot is not an exclusive reserve for the South East because we also have the South South who are also laying claim to it equally. If we out of anger say we don’t want to be vice president then so be it. But it doesn’t make political sense at all. We need to be close to power and be part of the system at all times. If you say you don’t want to be part of the government who stands to lose relevance as well as your mileage in the country’s scheme of things and that is not good for us in the South East. Our number at the National Assembly cannot even secure the post of a Senate President or Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives unless we play the politics of connecting with other zones in the red or green chambers.

You have been talking of Ebonyi State lately, why Ebony?

As it is today, only PDP can rescue Ebonyi State from Governor Dave Umahi. And for PDP to win, they need a man in the capacity of Dr. Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, who actually won the PDP Governorship primary election in Ebonyi State, before some interest group came in to disrupt the process. And he has the philanthropic gestures he has shown the people. His vision for Ebonyi, the youth programmes he has shown the youth of Ebonyi State, the economic and agricultural revolution he will introduce, he is the man for Ebonyi State now

