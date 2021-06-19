Igbos will be worst hit if Nigeria disintegrates – Okorocha 

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has warned against secessionist movements that would disintegrate Nigeria, saying that Igbos would be worst hit if such happened.

Okorocha gave the warning at the Unity House, Abuja, when he played host to three women groups; the Omalicha Umu Ada-Igbo; Nigeria Women of Integrity and the Widow and Non-Widows Support Group, led by Dr Lilian Ogugwo, Tosin Ilesanmi and Hajia Fatima Shuaibu respectively.

Stressing his warning against pushing for the division of Nigeria, the lawmaker said that Ndi-Igbo could fix Nigeria if the region was given a chance to do so, insisting that disintegration would be destroying what the founding fathers of the country worked so hard to build.

He expressed worries that the average Igbo person was misunderstood by virtually all other ethnic nationalities, stating that Igbos are true Nigerians in their thinking.

He said: “It is only an Igbo man that goes to a place and remains put in that place, buys a land and builds a house for his family without feeling insecure. The Igbo’s will lose more if Nigeria divides.

“Most Nigerian leaders who were successful had one thing or the other to do with the Igbos. It is either they married Igbo women or had some links with them. I can call names like, former President Obasanjo; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Buba Marwa, just to name a few.”

