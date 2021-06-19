News

Igbos will be worst hit if Nigeria disintegrates – Okorocha 

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja  Comments Off on Igbos will be worst hit if Nigeria disintegrates – Okorocha 

The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has warned against secessionist movements that would disintegrate Nigeria, saying that Igbos would be worst hit if such happened.

 

Okorocha gave the warning at the Unity House, Abuja, when he played host to three women groups; the Omalicha Umu Ada-Igbo; Nigeria Women of Integrity and the Widow and Non-Widows Support Group, led by Dr Lilian Ogugwo, Tosin Ilesanmi and Hajia Fatima Shuaibu respectively.

 

Stressing his warning against pushing for the division of Nigeria, the lawmaker said that Ndi-Igbo could fix Nigeria if the region was given a chance to do so, insisting that disintegration would be destroying what the founding fathers of the country worked so hard to build.

 

He expressed worries that the average Igbo person was misunderstood by virtually all other ethnic nationalities, stating that Igbos are true Nigerians in their thinking.

 

He said: “It is only an Igbo man that goes to a place and remains put in that place, buys a land and builds a house for his family without feeling insecure. The Igbo’s will lose more if Nigeria divides.

 

“Most Nigerian leaders who were successful had one thing or the other to do with the Igbos. It is either they married Igbo women or had some links with them. I can call names like, former President Obasanjo; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Buba Marwa, just to name a few.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kwara inaugurates teaching aids for School for Special Needs

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Kwara State Govenor, AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, has assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to give priority attention to educational development in order to make the state great. AbdulRazaq gave the assurance yesterday at the inauguration of teaching aids and equipment for School with Special Needs located along the old Jebba […]
News

Senate suspends plenary for constitution review

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chukwu David, Abuja The Senate suspended plenary on Wednesday for one week, to enable its members participate in the zonal public hearing billed to hold across the country. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, stated this at the commencement of plenary. He noted that the exercise would hold in 12 centres across the […]
News

Sylva: Proposed PIB’ll create sustainability in oil, gas sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday said that the proposed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) would create a wide variety of features that would drive sustainability of the oil and gas sector. Sylva stated this at a virtual Nigeria Energy Transformation Summit (NEITS), organised by Society of Petroleum Engineers.   The theme […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica