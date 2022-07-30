Sports

IGCNA begins preparation for Nigeria Cup, 2022

The Nigeria Cup, one of the premier golf tournaments in Nigeria is scheduled to hold from September 24th to October 1st, 2022 at the prestigious golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938. This will be the 25th edition of the tournament. The Nigeria Cup is organized yearly by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association, (IGCNA).

The Chairman of IGCNA, Chief Felix Majekodunmi is confident that this year’s edition of the tournament will be a success as it is already generating a lot of interest within the golf circuit. A committee saddled with the task of organising this year’s edition has been put in place. Headed by former Lagos Open Golf Champion, Peter Eben-Spiff, the Committee has been working hard to raise funds to organise a befitting Nigeria Cup golf tournament. Corporate sponsors and individuals are making enquiries on how to be part of the famous competition.

The weeklong competition will involve children, Staff of the golf section, Caddies, Professional Golfers, Ladies, Men and invited guests. Over the years, apart from the Course action, proceeds from the competition have also been used to impact the golfing environment. Played annually since its debut in 1997, the Nigeria Cup is one of the most sought-after competitions in Ikoyi Club 1938. The Nigeria Cup was put in place to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence anniversary. As we mark the 62nd anniversary of our great nation, it is hoped that this tournament will create an atmosphere for harmony through recreation.

 

