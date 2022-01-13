Sports

Ighalo, Dennis should have pushed more to join Eagles -Eguavoen

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, has berated players who failed to honour the invitation to play for the country at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Eguavoen said the players should have fought harder to honour the invitation despite their club’s decision to stop them from traveling down to Cameroon for the AFCON. The Nigeria Football Federation Technical Director said as an a player, he faced similar situation but always try to fight it out with his club, same as some other players playing for the national team at the time.

“We have to respect people’s opinion, there is always agreement by federations and FIFA as a football ruling body and we know that CAF is under FIFA,” he said. “We are all aware that there is time frame for clubs to release players if invited, and if they want to disrespect that, I don’t really know what to say to that.

“However, it depends on the individuals as well, you have a country to serve, you don’t have two nations to play for. I remember when I was still playing active football, we experience the same thing and we fought our battles and at the end they don’t have option than to release us to play for our country “Although when we return, some of us have problems, while some don’t, but I can see same thing happening now and it boils down to individuals, because you don’t have more than one country to play for.” It would be recalled that Watford stopped Emmanuel Dennis from joining up with the Super Eagles, same as Saudi Arabia club, Al Shabab, who left it late before stopping Odion Ighalo, from coming for the AFCON.

 

Our Reporters

