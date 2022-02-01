Sports

Ighalo : I left Al Shabab after they stopped me from AFCON

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

…says it was a slap

Charges Eagles over next  match against Ghana

 

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, who recently left Saudi Arabian Club, Al Shabab for Al Hilal, has revealed that he made the switch after his former club stopped him from attending the ongoing African Cup of Nations in the colours of Nigeria.

Ighalo said it was a bitter experience for him to have been denied a chance of playing in Cameroon with barely four hours to his flight time to Abuja, to join the Eagles camp.

 

He said: “I was all set and only waiting for exit visa from the club when they started the drama.

 

The club came up with various excuses about not seeing the mail and I reminded them that it was same email they received for the qualifier I played late last year in Lagos.

 

This was just four hours to my flight. “It was so sad and I believe it was a slap to my personality as a senior player.

 

For two days I did not attend training and was not talking to anybody and when the club President called me I told him a bad blood had been created and I had to go.

 

I read comment about signing with a clause that was untrue because same club released me for the last Eagles match in Nigeria.”

 

On the overall performance of the Eagles, Ighalo said it was a good outing despite the country’s ouster in the last 16 stage of the tournament.

“Football is not mathematics. After a brilliant run in the first round, they did all they could to move on but it was not just our day. We have to focus on the next match against Ghana which is very crucial.

 

“Some reactions on social media were negative especially against the keeper, Maduka Okoye.

The same guy was in goal for previous matches and did well. We all want to win and we are human too. If people react like that after defeat, how do they expect us to go for the next game?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Mailantarki reveals plans for football development

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

GombeStateisonthevergeof becoming a hub of football players development in Northeastern Nigeria as the President of Mailantarki Care Football Academy, Hon Khamisu Mailantarki, disclosed the latest development on the academy scheduled programmes in Nigeria and abroad. The academy has in the past few weeks concluded its mega screening exercise across states in Northern Nigeria under the […]
Sports

Ronaldo signals Juve exit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave Juventus this summer. According to reports, the 36-year-old Portuguese forward told his colleagues about it during a dressing room discussion. Ronaldo was quoted to have told his teammates that he had already achieved his goal when he joined the Serie A club. It is understood that Ronaldo’s […]
Sports

Euro 2020: Italy reach knockout stage with victory over Switzerland

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Wales, Russia In-form Italy became the first team to reach the knockout stage of the European Championship with another impressive Group A showing in victory over Switzerland. Roberto Mancini’s side thumped Turkey on the opening day of the tournament and made it back-to-back 3-0 wins courtesy of another sprightly performance in Rome, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica