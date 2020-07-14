Ighalo is one of Man United’s best buys – Fernandes

Adeolu Johnson ABUJA Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has been described as one of the quality players in the Manchester United squad by Bruno Fernandes. Ighalo and Fernandes have been impressive for the Red Devils since they arrived at Old Trafford in the winter of 2020.

Ighalo became the first player to score at least a goal in four starts for the club after Jimmy Hanson in 1925. Fernandes, on the other hand, has won the Premier League player of the month twice (February and June).

He has also won the goal of the month award once. However, the Portugal international has identified the former Super Eagles goal poacher as one of the best legs at the club.

“We have a lot of quality on the bench – Odion [Ighalo] scored in the cup against Norwich and we also have players like Dan James, Jesse [Lingard], Juan [Mata], Chongy [Tahith Chong],” he told the club’s official website. “So we know when we’re tired and we need some freshness, we have a lot of players for the end of the season. It’s easy to play with these kinds of players.” Ighalo joined United on a six months loan deal in January from Chinese topflight side Shanghai Shenhua.

