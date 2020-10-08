Sports

Ighalo makes Man United's Champions League squad

Manchester United’s Champions League squad has been submitted to UEFA ahead of the team’s opening group fixture against Paris Saint-Germain on October 20, with Nigerian international, Odion Ighalo making the team.
Ighalo, who joined the Old Trafford outfit on loan in January from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of China, till the end of the 2019/2020 season, had his contract extended again by six months till January 31, 2021 and has so far made 12 appearances for the Red Devils.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s 25-man A list includes new signings Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani, in addition to our other summer arrival Donny van de Beek.
Homegrown youngsters such as Mason Greenwood, Teden Mengi and Brandon Williams can remain on the B list, which could be added to up to 24 hours before any particular fixture.
UEFA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant.
Defenders: Eric Bailly, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek.
Forwards: Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

