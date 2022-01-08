Ighalo may still play at AFCON – Eguavoen

Odion Ighalo is still fighting to be part of the AFCON despite the position of his Saudi Arabian club not to release him for the tournament, according to Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen. “He is doing everything possible to come,” Eguavoen disclosed. “He is doing his best, so too is the federation. “Hopefully we will get a positive answer.” Ighalo himself has spoken about the situation, saying he has not trained with his club because he wishes to feature at the AFCON. “I am not in a right frame of mind to train,” he said.

“I need to join my teammates in Cameroon to be part of AFCON. “I mean, this is the biggest tournament in Africa and I want to represent my country. “This is the country that gave me the platform to play for the U20s far back. “So, I cherish the green-white-green jersey, it’s so precious to me. “I still believe I will be part of the AFCON.” Eguavoen revealed possible replacements for Ighalo were NPFL joint hot shot Silas Nwankwo and Sweden-based youngster Akinkunmi Amoo, but the CAF rule that only health reasons could force such change made it impossible to do so. Meanwhile, defenders Tyronne Ebuehi and Jamilu Collins will join the squad in Cameroon today.

