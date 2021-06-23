Sports

Ighalo named National Principal Cup Ambassador

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Super Eagles and Manchester United striker Jude Odion Ighalo has been named as an Ambassador of the National Principal’s Cup. This was disclosed by the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare when the player paid him courtesy visit at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium , Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, the courtesy visit at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja is deliberate and symbolic to showcase the on going rehabilitation of the stadium. “It gladens our heart in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development where we have the mandate for sports development when we see our great players excel in all parts of the world, this gives us a sence of national pride. You have stood tall with very good players around the world, I hope that other great internationals, not just football stars will follow your footsteps by identifying with us on how to move forward. Your profile and exploits in the field of play speaks a lot and I think the climax in your career is the bold step you took to join Manchester United .

I’m more excited that you played for the Under 20, under 23 and the super Eagles in a very remarkable way. You have served this country faithfully and you will continue to be a good Ambassador of this country. It is of note that the Principal’s Cup which had been abandoned for 25 years was revived recently. The 2021 edition was just concluded in April with about 250 schools participating. This year’s edition is a test run to bring It back gradually. Right now we not only have a Principal’s cup but a National Principal’s cup.As we roll into the second edition we will be looking at 2500 secondary schools participating.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Rohr: Eagles eager to give joy to Nigerians

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

…hails NFF’s new secretariat, Dankaro House   Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr, at the weekend assured Nigerians that the players were in high spirits and ready to make the lovers of the game happy with the good results. Rohr stressed that it was great to be back to Nigeria for a competitive match after one […]
Sports

I’m ready for the German challenge – Quadri

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In February this year, a top Germany table tennis team, TTC RhönSprudel Fulda-Maberzell, unveiled Aruna Quadri as a new addition, especially to replace Croat Tomislav Pucar who moved to Russia. A Germany-based publication ON | Sport spoke to Quadri during the official team presentation at the weekend except.   How did you spend your first […]
Sports

Transfer: Omaka joins Enyimba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Defending champion of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Enyimba have completed the signing of Anthony Omaka, from Sunshine Stars of AKure ahead of the 2020/21 season. The attacking midfielder, after a successful four years career with the Akure Gunners, joined the People’s Elephants on a two year deal.   The former Gateway United midfielder, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica