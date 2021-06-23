Ighalo named National Principal Cup Ambassador

Former Super Eagles and Manchester United striker Jude Odion Ighalo has been named as an Ambassador of the National Principal’s Cup. This was disclosed by the Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare when the player paid him courtesy visit at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium , Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, the courtesy visit at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja is deliberate and symbolic to showcase the on going rehabilitation of the stadium. “It gladens our heart in the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development where we have the mandate for sports development when we see our great players excel in all parts of the world, this gives us a sence of national pride. You have stood tall with very good players around the world, I hope that other great internationals, not just football stars will follow your footsteps by identifying with us on how to move forward. Your profile and exploits in the field of play speaks a lot and I think the climax in your career is the bold step you took to join Manchester United .

I’m more excited that you played for the Under 20, under 23 and the super Eagles in a very remarkable way. You have served this country faithfully and you will continue to be a good Ambassador of this country. It is of note that the Principal’s Cup which had been abandoned for 25 years was revived recently. The 2021 edition was just concluded in April with about 250 schools participating. This year’s edition is a test run to bring It back gradually. Right now we not only have a Principal’s cup but a National Principal’s cup.As we roll into the second edition we will be looking at 2500 secondary schools participating.

