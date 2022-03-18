Sports

Ighalo, Osimhen, can wreck Black Stars – Sadiq Umar

Posted on

Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar has said he is ready to work with the duo of Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo to wreak havoc on theBlack Stars of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs. Nigerians forwards are in fine form including the Almeria of Spain striker and the lanky forward believes the development is a good omen for the country ahead of the two-legged affairs. He said the Eagles will face the two matches as if their lives depend on them and ensure that they claim the victories that will guarantee a ticket to the Mundial. “Everyone has been talking about the playoffs; it is our life and we must think about it. I hope we can go there and give everything from the first game to the second one and I know with the quality we have in the Nigerian team, we will get the result. “Both of them (Osimhen and Ighalo) are top players and they have shown it even Victor is still showing it and that is what the country needs right now. I don’t have issues, I will just go there and enjoy myself and I’m looking for to that. “It’s a dream for every player to play at the World Cup but first thing first, I hope we can go to Ghana and come back with a good result,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

