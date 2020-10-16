Ighalo ready to fight for Man United spot

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is ready to fight for his place in Manchester United after seeing himself falling down the pecking order with the arrival of Edison Cavani. Ighalo became an instant favorite from Manchester United’s faithful when he arrived at the club in January, not only because of his immense love for the club and their cause but he hit the ground running with sublime performances. The 31-year-old has scored five goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, earning a contract extension through to January.

He has had to make do with a bit-part role in the squad behind first-choice front three Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood and has seen his chances further reduced this term after coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave him nine minutes of English Premier League action at the start of the new season. He was even omitted from the squad completely for fixtures against Brighton and Spurs before the international break.

With the arrival of Cavani many of his fans fear he could find regular playing time scarcer but the striker is ready to fight for his stay at Old Trafford. “I’m always ready. Whenever the gaffer calls me, my idea is just to give my best in training, work hard and wait for my opportunity – to take it. “Hopefully, I’ll just keep my head down, keep working hard every day. Come to the training ground every day and give it my best. Whenever the gaffer needs me, I will come and give my best,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...