Ighalo set for Premier League return with Newcastle United

Odion Ighalo is poised to return to the Premier League for a third time and this time the club is Newcastle United, according to SkySports TV. Ighalo first featured in the Premier League with Watford before he returned to play for childhood club Manchester United on loan recently. Various reports have now suggested Ighalo could return to England to help save Newcastle United from relegation. According to SkySports, Ighalo, 34, will seriously consider a move back to England from Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab if an official contact were made. The experienced striker only staged a comeback to international football when he played against Cape Verde in a 2022 World Cup qualifier last month.
Related Articles
O’Neill hails Mikel’s performance against Rotherham
Stokes City Manager, Michael O’Neill, has hailed the performance of former Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, in the club’s 1-0 victory over Rotherham United in Saturday’s Championship game. James McClean scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute as the Potters secured their fourth win of the season. Mikel was one […]
Yobo can replicate Keshi’s achievement with Eagles –Owolabi
F ormer Super Eagles winger, Felix Owolabi, has backed another ex- international Joseph Yobo to perform well in his new assignment as the senior national team assistant coach. Owolabi told journalists that Yobo can draw inspiration from former Super Eagles skipper, Stephen Keshi, who later on went on to win the Africa Cup […]
AFCON 2021: Eagles may face Egypt, Cape Verde, Comoros
The Draw Ceremony for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals will hold in Yaounde, capital of host nation Cameroon on Tuesday, with three – time champions Nigeria in Pot 1 of the draw, and with the possibility of being drawn against seven –time winners Egypt (Pot 2), 2022 FIFA World Cup foes Cape Verde […]
