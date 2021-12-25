Ighalo set for Premier League return with Newcastle United

Odion Ighalo is poised to return to the Premier League for a third time and this time the club is Newcastle United, according to SkySports TV. Ighalo first featured in the Premier League with Watford before he returned to play for childhood club Manchester United on loan recently. Various reports have now suggested Ighalo could return to England to help save Newcastle United from relegation. According to SkySports, Ighalo, 34, will seriously consider a move back to England from Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab if an official contact were made. The experienced striker only staged a comeback to international football when he played against Cape Verde in a 2022 World Cup qualifier last month.

