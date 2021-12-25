Sports

Ighalo set for Premier League return with Newcastle United

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Ighalo set for Premier League return with Newcastle United

Odion Ighalo is poised to return to the Premier League for a third time and this time the club is Newcastle United, according to SkySports TV. Ighalo first featured in the Premier League with Watford before he returned to play for childhood club Manchester United on loan recently. Various reports have now suggested Ighalo could return to England to help save Newcastle United from relegation. According to SkySports, Ighalo, 34, will seriously consider a move back to England from Saudi Arabian club Al Shabab if an official contact were made. The experienced striker only staged a comeback to international football when he played against Cape Verde in a 2022 World Cup qualifier last month.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

O’Neill hails Mikel’s performance against Rotherham

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Stokes City Manager, Michael O’Neill, has hailed the performance of former Super Eagles skipper, Mikel Obi, in the club’s 1-0 victory over Rotherham United in Saturday’s Championship game.   James McClean scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute as the Potters secured their fourth win of the season. Mikel was one […]
Sports

Yobo can replicate Keshi’s achievement with Eagles –Owolabi

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

F ormer Super Eagles winger, Felix Owolabi, has backed another ex- international Joseph Yobo to perform well in his new assignment as the senior national team assistant coach.     Owolabi told journalists that Yobo can draw inspiration from former Super Eagles skipper, Stephen Keshi, who later on went on to win the Africa Cup […]
Sports

AFCON 2021: Eagles may face Egypt, Cape Verde, Comoros

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Draw Ceremony for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals will hold in Yaounde, capital of host nation Cameroon on Tuesday, with three – time champions Nigeria in Pot 1 of the draw, and with the possibility of being drawn against seven –time winners Egypt (Pot 2), 2022 FIFA World Cup foes Cape Verde […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica