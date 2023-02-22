Ighalo shoots Al-Hilal into Asian Champions League q’finals

Former Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, was the hero late on Monday night as he led his club Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia to the last 8 of the Asian Champions League, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Saudi Pro League side played host to Shabab Al Ahli of Dubai and it was a former Watford FC attacker that stole the show. After 15 minutes of the dingdong affair, it was the former Nigeria international that netted the opening goal in the 17th minute and put the host in firm control of the game.

Jang Hyang Soon made it 2-0 for Hilal in the 73rd minute before Ighalo was replaced in the 75th minute of the game. Vietto sealed the game in the 79th minute while Kharbin reduced the tally for the Dubai club and ended the 3-1 in favour of Al Hilal.

The result means that Ighalo and Al Hilal have qualified for the quarter-final of the competition.

