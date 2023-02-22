Sports

Ighalo shoots Al-Hilal into Asian Champions League q’finals

Former Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo, was the hero late on Monday night as he led his club Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia to the last 8 of the Asian Champions League, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

The Saudi Pro League side played host to Shabab Al Ahli of Dubai and it was a former Watford FC attacker that stole the show. After 15 minutes of the dingdong affair, it was the former Nigeria international that netted the opening goal in the 17th minute and put the host in firm control of the game.

Jang Hyang Soon made it 2-0 for Hilal in the 73rd minute before Ighalo was replaced in the 75th minute of the game. Vietto sealed the game in the 79th minute while Kharbin reduced the tally for the Dubai club and ended the 3-1 in favour of Al Hilal.

The result means that Ighalo and Al Hilal have qualified for the quarter-final of the competition.

 

Ogun Women Run holds June 4 with 1000 runners

  The first edition of the Ogun Women Run will take place in the Ogun State capital, Abeokuta on June 4, 2022, with 1000 participants running five kilometres. The Chief Executive Officer, Brussels Sports Management, the organisers of the Run, Mr. Seyi Johnson, said Tuesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium Conference Centre, Abeokuta, that, the […]
Kane: I’m staying at Tottenham

  Harry Kane ended speculation over a potential move to Manchester City by announcing on Wednesday he will remain at Tottenham this season. The 28-year-old is the second top goalscorer in Tottenham’s history with 221, but is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level. Kane had made clear his desire to […]
Euro roundup: Benzema returns Real Madrid to winning ways

  • French striker scores two out of three penalties at Celta Vigo • Borussia Dortmund thrashed at home by RB Leipzig Karim Benzema scored two penalties but missed another as Real Madrid returned to winning ways in La Ligawith a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo on Saturday. Benzema, who also had another spot kick saved in Vigo, missed […]

