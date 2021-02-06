Sports

Ighalo: Solskjaer wasn’t fair to me at Man United

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Odion Ighalo is grateful to Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for giving him the opportunity to realize his dream of playing for the Red Devils but the striker bemoans lack of opportunity towards the end of his stay at Old Trafford.

The former Super Eagles striker in a programme on Brila FM on Friday insisted he could have achieved more at the club if the coach had been fair to him. Ighalo made a shocking transfer to Manchester United last year January after hitting the ground running he was limited to just 25 appearances in one year.

His last five months at the club was torrid for him as he managed just one league appearance as Solskjaer kept faith with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and new signing Edison Cavani. “Every player wants to play, but I always respect my coach. I’m a hard worker in training and match situations, It’s painful though but the decision is not yours,” he said. “No player wants to be on the bench, particularly when you know you are fit or even better than those selected ahead of you.

“But, I respect Ole, he gave me the chance to live my dream. I can’t feel bad or hold any grudge,” He said. When asked if rumors of discrimination may have informed selection decisions at the club, he said: “I believe that sometimes he wasn’t fair to me because I deserved to play, but I don’t think and won’t say it was discrimination.” Ighalo parted ways with United last January following the expiration of his loan deal and has joined a Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab FC.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

