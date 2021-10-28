Sports

Ighalo still relevant in Eagles, says Lawal

Ex-international Garba Lawal has stated that erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is still relevant to the team. The 32-year-old, who currently plies his trade with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab has been in good scoring form for his side in the new season, scoring eight goals in nine matches.

The former Manchester Unit ed striker called it quits after Nigeria came third at the AFCON 2019 tournament and was named the top marksman of the competition with five goals. Lawal however believes Odion Ighalo is still relevant to the Super Eagles and should return to the national team. The former Roda FC of Netherlands star is of the opinion that Igahlo’s presence in the team would also inspire the current crop of young players in Gernot Rohr’s side. He stressed that Ighalo’s return will not in any way hamper the younger players in the team as he continued. “I don’t feel Ighalo’s presence would derail players who are already doing well in the Super Eagles,” he said.

