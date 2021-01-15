Ighalo targets MLS move in February

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has revealed his desire to take his football to the United States of America where he hopes to join a Major League Soccer club after the expiration of his loan deal with Manchester United. Ighalo joined Manchester United last year January on an intial six-month loan and after an impressive showing the deal was extended for another six month which will end on January 31. Despite not playing regularly for the Red Devils this season the former Watford player is still interested in extending his stay at Old Trafford and should that not happen, he wishes to try his luck in America.

“Today, I’m in Manchester but at the end of the month I don’t know where I’m going to be,” Ighalo told ESPN. “If it’s possible I’d like to stay here but if not I have to go. “I have options. I wait for my agent. He is doing his job and I’m doing mine. At the end of the month, we have to decide what is best and we’ll take it. If it’s possible I’d like to play in MLS but I have to wait to see if it’s possible. “The league is doing well and if the opportunity arises then I’d grab it with two hands.”

With the arrival of Edinson Cavani in the summer, it is unlikely United will extend Ighalo’s stay. But if he leaves at the end of the month, the 31-year-old said he will do so having fulfilled his dream of playing for the team he supported as a boy in Lagos. He has found opportunities harder to come by this term but it has not dented his appreciation for the chance to live out his dream. “I’m a professional, I don’t make trouble and I don’t complain,” he said.

“I just go to training and give my best. “Lately I haven’t been playing much but it’s the coach’s decision. If I’m not in the team and give them 100% support. The team is doing well and that’s the most important Osimhen’ thing.”

