Ighele’s daughter glorious wedding in Texas

It was a glorious day in Texas, USA, when Oghogho Ighele, daughter of Bishop Charles Ighele of the Holy Spirit Mission, walked down the aisle with her heart throb, Jonathan Modeste, a USA oil and gas worker, to seal their matrimonial bond.

The weeding took place in a 15 acre ultra natural and modern event centre in Texas christened FIFTEEN ACRES. Incidentally, the bride’s parent, Bishop Ighele and his wife, Rev Carol Ighele, both presenters of NIGERIA’S oldest marriage and family intimacy television programme, were unavoidably absent at weeding. No thanks to the near global lockdown of the aviation industry, which was orchestrated by the COVID -19 pandemic.

But since the Igheles did not want further delay of the wedding, they gave their permission for the solemnisation to go ahead. Bishop and Rev Carol were ably represented by their in-law, Pastor Daniel Alaigba and his wife Pastor Mrs Noja Ighele- Alaigba; Pastor Goodluck Okotie-Eboh, his beautiful wife, Pastor Angela Okotie- Eboh while Bishop E Abraham were the parents of the day.

Pastor Goodluck Okotie- Eboh, son of Nigeria’s first finance minister during the First Republic, Chief Festus Okotie-Eboh, was on hand: and perfected the wedding service, in one of the luxurious gardens of the event centre.

Guests traveled from far and wide, Dallas, South Dakota, Philadelphia, Ohio, Georgia and all over Houston and its suburbs for the wedding.

The reception took place in a highly decorated reception hall of the event centre. While the church service was conducted after the pattern of American church culture, the reception was upbeat Nigerian.

The couple, Oghogho and Jonathan changed from their wedding clothes to Nigerian wears. So did the bridal train and the groomsmen.

The groom led his groomsmen dancing into the hall to high beat gospel music straight to where representatives of the parents of the bride (who could not travel down due to COVID-19 aviation lockdown) sat.

The ovation knew no bounds when all the groomsmen lay down flat on their tummies as a sign that the groom, Jonathan will take good care of Oghogho. The atmosphere was filled with joy.

The dancing and style was something else .The whites and non Nigerians (who formed more than half of the crowd)thoroughly enjoyed themselves. It was a very colourful and spiritual event indeed.

Only Christian music was played by the DJ. The magnificent five-step wedding cake, which was designed by NADINE, an award winning cake designer in Texas with 15 awards to his credit, stood like monumental memorial in the annals of wedding ceremonies.

