Ighodalo identifies core areas to transform agric sector in Africa

Chairman, Board of Directors of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, has identified five core areas that should be articulated in the quest to transform the agricultural sector in Nigeria and on the African continent.

Ighodalo stated this in his welcome address at the virtual Agriculture Summit Africa (ASA) organised by Sterling Bank with the theme:

“Fast Forward Agriculture: Exploiting the Next Revolution,” which held online with synchronized broadcast studios from Lagos and Abuja.

 

He said to be able to effectively transform the agricultural sector, feed the continent’s growing population, boost her economies, create massive employment for millions of its young and not so young people as well as absorb the shocks of the on-going pandemic, the involvement of key stakeholders across public and private sectors in developing the right policies to aid the growth of the agribusiness value chain must increase.

 

Also speaking, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, noted that government can only help to kick start the revolution while it is the responsibility of private sector players to come together to make a success of it. In an address, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said that the vision of AfDB post COVID-19 is how to build a better, stronger and more resilient agricultural sector in the African continent.

 

Adesina, who was represented by Dr. Martin Fregene, Director of Agriculture and Agro-Industry of AFDB, noted that Africa should not be in need of food, adding that 60 per cent of the estimated 200 million hectares of uncultivated land in the world is in Africa. “Therefore, the African continent can be best described as the last frontier of agricultural development on the planet,” he said.

 

 

 

In a goodwill message, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan, the Oba of Oniru Kingdom in Lagos talked about the urgency to revamp the agricultural sector in the face of the impending food crisis induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

