Ighodalo: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, others task Nigerians on godliness

Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged residents of the state and Nigerians at large to endeavour and live a beautiful life with a view to leaving a legacy for others to cherish.

Speaking yesterday at the one year memorial service of Pastor Ibidunni Olajumoke Ituah-Ighodalo, which took place at the Trinity House, Victoria Island Lagos, Sanwo-Olu described Ibidunni as a passionate woman who within the few fulfilled years she lived, touched lives.

Ibidunni is the late wife of the popular Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Igohdalo. Sanwo-Olu recounted his conversation with the late philanthropist, said Ibidunni demonstrated the passion to help the weak and the vulnerable in our society. “On May 17, 2021, she asked me,

“My brother, when are you going to give me an isolation centre to put together for you and I replied: “I will get back to you”.

“Three days before she passed on, probably not knowing what was in the offing, asked me the same question again.

“She has left us with the challenges of this country, city and the world. She has left this sinful world, but we can see the beautiful things she left behind. We have to take solace and believe that there is reason for everything.

“I know it would be difficult for the families and Pastor Ituah Ighodalo in particular to forget Ibidunni and what she stood for in a hurry.”

