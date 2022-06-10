Arts & Entertainments

Ighodaro lands international award nomination for Rattlesnake

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Osas Ighodaro has landed her first international award nomination for her role in Play Network Studio’s ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’. Ighodaro was nominated alongside seven other African stars including Ijeoma Grace Agu, for the ‘Best African Actress’ category of the Septimius Awards formerly known as NVIFF in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Confirming the nomination, the actress shared a post on Instagram from what appears to be her stunning look to the award ceremony. She captioned the post: “Thank you so much for my nomination @septimiusawards for Best African Actress for my role as Amara in ‘RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story’.

It is a true honor! A gift of a role that keeps on giving. Nollywood to the World!” The prestigious Septimius award is held to celebrate “independent talent, supporting visionary films and bringing together all elements of filmmaking and storytelling, which includes fiction, non-fiction, animation, television series and scripts.

We showcase a wide range of genres from Drama to Documentary.” The 2022 edition held between June 6-7, in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, for Ighodaro, the nomination follows her Best Actress win at the recently held 8th AMVCA for her role as Amara in the Play Network Studios remake.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Renowned scholar, theatre director, Bayo Oduneye, dies at 87

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme Renowned theatre scholar, arts administrator, and Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Professor Bayo Oduneye, is dead. He was 87 years old. Popularly called ‘Uncle B’, Prof. Oduneye, who is one of Nigeria’s most respected theatre directors and stage managers, and has trained a whole generation of theatre artistes in […]
Arts & Entertainments

2020, most challenging year for gospel musicians

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Udom Udeme is a gifted multi-talented artiste. She is arguably one the acts that are set to redefine gospel music genre. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the versatile artiste shares her experience, how it all started. She also talks about career as a voice-over artiste and singer, her latest single, ‘None Like You’, why […]
Arts & Entertainments

New James Bond trailer for ‘No Time To Die’ released

Posted on Author Reporter

  A new trailer for No Time To Die – James Bond’s 25th cinema outing – has been released online. The two-minute 34 second video ups the stakes for the long-awaited movie, telling fans that this is: “The mission that changes everything.” It kicks off with Bond narrowly avoiding being run down by a speeding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica