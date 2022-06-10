Ighodaro lands international award nomination for Rattlesnake

Osas Ighodaro has landed her first international award nomination for her role in Play Network Studio’s ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’. Ighodaro was nominated alongside seven other African stars including Ijeoma Grace Agu, for the ‘Best African Actress’ category of the Septimius Awards formerly known as NVIFF in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Confirming the nomination, the actress shared a post on Instagram from what appears to be her stunning look to the award ceremony. She captioned the post: “Thank you so much for my nomination @septimiusawards for Best African Actress for my role as Amara in ‘RattleSnake: The Ahanna Story’.

It is a true honor! A gift of a role that keeps on giving. Nollywood to the World!” The prestigious Septimius award is held to celebrate “independent talent, supporting visionary films and bringing together all elements of filmmaking and storytelling, which includes fiction, non-fiction, animation, television series and scripts.

We showcase a wide range of genres from Drama to Documentary.” The 2022 edition held between June 6-7, in Amsterdam. Meanwhile, for Ighodaro, the nomination follows her Best Actress win at the recently held 8th AMVCA for her role as Amara in the Play Network Studios remake.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...