Politics

Igini: We won’t be distracted – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would not be distracted by the allegation against Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) Mike Igini by the Edo All Progressives Congress (APC).

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at the swearing in of a newly appointed REC, Dr. Tella Adeniran Rahman, said such accusations often arise on even of elections to slander officials of the commission.

“In my discussions with him, he also asked his lawyer to initiate legal actions against the persons who made the statement. So we leave it at that since the matter is likely to go to court.

“But let me say that we stand by our Resident Electoral Commissioners. We know the kind of job we are doing. On the eve of elections all manner of people will come with all manner accusations to slander officials of the Commission,” he explained.

Prof. Yakubu said the purpose would be to divert the attention from the onerous task of conducting elections, but assured that INEC will not be distracted.

“We know all these shenanigans. It won’t distract us from doing what is right.

“My assurance to the people of Edo and the people of Ondo, and the people of the 14 constituencies where we are going to conduct elections on October 31 is that they should except from INEC a free, fair, credible elections and professional conduct.

“We are not going to compromise our oath of office for any reason. Whoever they vote for becomes their governor or representatives,” he assured.

Prof. Yakubu said the Commission is ready for the conduct of Edo governorship, disclosing that the commission has fulfilled 12 out of 14 programmes it itemised for the election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

Borrowing to develop infrastructure not a bad idea – Barau

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Senator Jibrin Barau represents Kano North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, speaks with CHUKWU DAVID on the 2020 budget implementation, diversification of the economy, nation’s increasing borrowing and the purported ceding of the country’s sovereignty to China in a recent loan agreement […]
Politics

PDP’ll sack APGA in Anambra come 2021 – Ozoigbo

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo reports

Val Ozoigbo, a former Managing Director of Transcorp Hilton, is a gubernatorial aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State. He speaks on his ambition and vision for the state if elected as governor. Okey Maduforo reports     What do you think is wrong with Anambra State that propels your governorship ambition […]
Politics

Chinese loans: Thrills and frills of Reps’ probe

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM reports

PHILIP NYAM reports on the House of Representatives’ investigation into loans obtained by the Federal Government from China to execute railway projects in the country   The continuation of the House of Representatives probe into Chinese loans for railways in the country was last week mired in drama occasioned by disagreement between the probe committee […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: