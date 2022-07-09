Igini’s partisanship can no longer be concealed –John

Mr Iniobong John is the Media and Publicity Committee Chairman of All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State. John in this brief interview with our Correspondent TONY ANICHEBE denied some of the allegation made by Mike Igini, Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state against the new executives of his party led by Obong Steve Leo Ntukekpo in the state. Excerpts

How will you react to the allegation made by Akwa Ibom REC on the illegal and fraudulent alteration of the result of the APC Congress result held last year at Sheer Grace Arena in Uyo?

Mr Mike Igini is acting a script given to him by the anti APC elements in the state. That is not in doubt. His partisanship can no longer be concealed; he has become a nuisance to the image of the Commission. He has assumed the position of the spokesman and the chief strategist of the anti APC elements in the state By saying that some people went to the National headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission and submitted a forged a result and same was accepted by the Commission, Mike Igini is accusing those who man the Commission’s headquarters of being incompetent, inexperienced, porous, disorganised, inept and corrupt. To the best of my knowledge, there is a line of communication between political parties and the National headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission. This is intolerable.

But how come the result in dispute, I mean the one they alleged the state party chairman used in getting the judgement which is the reason for the dispute?

It must be made known that Mr Stephen Ntukekpo didn’t submit any document to the Independent National Electoral Commission. The forgery issue is being investigated by the Police and Mike Igini, as a Resident Electoral Commissioner, was not expected to make such reckless, unfounded and prejudicial statements. He is the accuser, the investigator, the prosecutor, the witness and the judge at the same time. Mike Igini would not mind saying and doing anything, no matter how untenable, to run down the APC in Akwa Ibom State. His utterances recently in various interviews have confirmed that he hates Senator Godswill Akpabio passionately and was all out to frustrate him and the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the APC in the 2023 elections. No unbiased umpire can use such words to describe a party or a candidate in an election. We all witnessed how he went out of his way, breached the extant Electoral Act and dammed everything to stop Akpabio’s victory in the 2019 Senatorial election.

He said also that the new state chairman in the judgement he obtained was directed by judge to come to INEC for certificate of return against the norm since its APC affairs, what is your take?

Mike Igini should show the world where in the judgement the judge ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue Mr Stephen Ntukekpo Certificate of Return as alleged by him. He said the judge even granted a relief not sought by the plaintiffs in the suit by ordering the Commission to issue Ntukekpo Certificate of return. Mike Igini must mind how he subjects the courts to unfair, false and mischievous propaganda. He must mind how he attacks the integrity and credibility of the court. As a lawyer, he is expected to know how to obey, respect, defend and honour the sanctity and sacredness of court pronouncements.

Are you saying that the REC is wrong on his position on the outcome of the Abuja Federal High court Judgement?

Yes, absolutely. If he is pained by the court order and judgement, why can’t he apply to the court to be joined as a party in the suit so that he can be able to present his case before the court? Meanwhile, the National headquarters of the Commission has said that it is complying with the court judgement recognising Ntukekpo as the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the party, while Mike Igini is embarking on a media campaign against the same judgement. Mike Igini is part of the elaborate plot to stop our party from having candidates for the upcoming elections, but the plot is dead on arrival. This is not 2019 when their plot against our party succeeded. This time, we are unstoppable. All the anti-APC elements in the state would be put to shame at the end of the 2023 elections. We would no longer condone his shenanigans. We have had enough of him.

