Faith

Iginla calls for prayers agianst war

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Edwin Usoboh

 

The General Overseer of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla has urged all well-meaning Nigerians to pray that the events of 1966 do not repeat themselves in May, June and July 2021.

 

Iginla who released a prophetic video where he also wept for Nigeria lamented the current level of killings, kidnappings and attacks on private and government estab  lishments by Boko Haram terrorists, bandits, herdsmen and unknown gunmen operating freely in different parts of the country.

 

The clergy warned that coming events revealed to him by God are scary, added that he saw a dark cloud pregnant with an evil baby. “Oh Nigeria! Our land of glory. I weep for you because you are already injured and bleeding. Who can stop this bleeding and flow of blood?

 

I can’t tell you what I see. May history not repeat itself. “Mark everything I have said in parables. My spirit boils. For the past six months, God has been revealing to me some things that are hard for me to say. We need to pray for Nigeria. “What is coming ahead in the next three months that is May, June, and July is not good. I can’t talk more than this.

 

We need to pray for Nigeria. “You see the military, police, DSS and all security operatives have a lot of work to do because of what is coming ahead. We really need to pray for Nigeria. “I appeal to those in authority to be cautious and sensitive because the cloud is dark and it is pregnant.

 

And the baby that is about to come from this pregnancy is an evil baby. I will repeat myself, the cloud is dark and very pregnant with an evil child.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

US Congress committee holds hearing on ‘genocide’ in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Biden administration to  decide what action to take   The Catholic Bishop of Gboko, Nigeria, and the Knights of Columbus added their voices to a December 17 US Congressional hearing spotlighting sectarian violence in Nigeria in which thousands of Christians have been killed simply for their faith identity. The hearing of the Tom Lantos Human […]
Faith

Fireman blames wrong doctrine of Trinity for unanswered prayers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme A popular man of God, Sign Fireman, has come out with a new revelation in the “The Final Move of God”, saying that the three members of the trinity are not the same as they don’t have the attributes. He noted that the popular Christian belief that the three members of the […]
Faith

Reopening: CAN appeals for multiple church services

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ekiti chaper, has appealed to the state government to allow the conduct of multiple services by churches as part of efforts to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. Rev. Fr. Peter Olowolafe, the State Chairman of CAN, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica