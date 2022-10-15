Ignorance about mental health in Nigeria compounds problem, says Prof Gureje

Oyewusi Gureje is a professor of psychiatric and director of a World Health Organisation collaborative centre for research training in Ibadan. An international scholar of note, Gureje is a winner of the National Merit Award. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he reflected on his over four decades of practice and research in psychiatry medicine. He expressed regrets on lack of official attention due to mental health issues in the country. Excerpts:

Oyewusi Gureje is a professor of psychiatric and director of a World Health Organisation collaborative centre for research training in Ibadan. An international scholar of note, Gureje is a winner of the National Merit Award. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he reflected on his over four decades of practice and research in psychiatry medicine. He expressed regrets on lack of official attention due to mental health issues in the country. Excerpts:

You are about to retire from service as a university lecturer after attaining the mandatory age of 70. When you reflect on your journey as a scholar, a teacher and a researcher of note, what kind of fond memories are you taking into your retirement?

I have had a very fulfilling career. I opted for a career that I felt I would like and I ended up loving it very much. I am still interested in what I do now as I was when I started. This is an indication of a career fulfillment. I have also had the opportunity of coming across several people across the world. I have built a lot of networks and collaborations in so many countries. In the last three decades or so I have also been involved in a lot of initiatives that have seen me working with very young colleagues, which I have found very fulfilling and rewarding. So, my assessment of my career has been that of great fulfillment. There are some areas where I will say that have not been fully fulfilled. Probably the most important of that is with regards to the development of mental health service in Nigeria. This is an area in which I have been involved in tons of efforts not just in research but also in terms of policy making at senior level advising the ministry (of health). I have also been involved in the development of Nigeria’s Mental Health Policy. The fact that some of those efforts have not translated to the required level of improvement in service development as a result of insufficient political will is one area where there’s not a lot of satisfaction. There has been some movements there as well but certainly not as much as I would have expected, that I would have wanted especially when I have to do some comparison with some other parts of the world where I have been privileged to have worked. I hope that I will still be able to continue in making efforts to provide support in that area.

Mental health is one area of medicine that many people in this part of the world have some form of reservations. One would have expected that at the outset of your career, you would have gone into other branches of medicine. Why mental health?

It’s not just that people have some form of reservations; there is a lot of stigmatizing attitude towards mental health or with people with mental conditions. This is essentially true. The stigma is not just in Nigeria, it’s worldwide, the only difference being in terms of the extent to which such stigma occurs in terms of what people have been able to do to reduce it in various countries.

So, it does exist everywhere but it is still very pervasive in our system, so you are right. When I wanted to go into psychiatry there were people that were surprised about such a decision or choice, many people tried to dissuade me from doing so but I was determined. First of all, my general interest after I reflected for so long about where to specialise was that I was interested in the study of the brain.

In doing that I found what I saw that were three key areas that I could pick from. Neurosurgery, Neurology and Psychiatry but when I eventually reviewed the scale of knowledge and the scale of practice at that time, I felt a greater curiosity was still there for psychiatry in terms of what needed to be known and what needed to be studied. That was the reason I chose psychiatry. My immediate activity when I went into that area showed very clearly that I was someone who had fairly high passion and determination for the area because I got into all areas of research straight away almost right from the first day. That was the reason I ended up in psychiatry.

You talked about the government and the society not doing enough to raise awareness on mental health issues, in your considered opinion, why is that so?

As I stated before, stigma is a global problem just that it varies from one country to the other. It also varies in the way people are making efforts to break down the barriers. Part of the problem here is ignorance. The lack of knowledge about mental health issues, so when people don’t have foreknowledge about the condition, about the situation and they then have stigma for it. It was the same situation when the AIDS/HIV epidemic broke out; there was so much stigma because there was no effective treatment procedure prompting fears and all of that. Now, that level of stigma is so low. For mental health conditions, there is still some misunderstanding or lack of knowledge in terms of people thinking that mental health conditions are caused by supernatural forces or that it is sort of a curse or a spell. People don’t really understand that there are different forms of mental health conditions. Some are mild, some are serious but that most of them are actually treatable just like you will treat conditions such as diabetes or hypertension. Our general lack of understanding about that is one of the drivers of the level of stigma that we have. That stigma pervades a ll sectors or areas of the society. This ignorance is up to the policy making level. That has had some detrimental effect on putting enough emphasis and attention on mental health issues.

After you, has there been some upsurge in the number of practitioners and researchers in this area of medicine?

That was what I meant when I said that I am happy about it. When I went into psychiatry I had a lot of people that dissuaded me from going ahead. I’m sure that a lot of people who want to will be facing the same issue. By the time I started, we were just a trickle going into that area but now, we have many more people showing more interest and are being trained but unfortunately, we train and lose them to other countries. There is a lot of great interest among doctors, among the young people for the study of psychiatry than before though not as much as you would have in other branches of medicine such as surgery and others. Several decades ago, you could hardly point to any governmental organisation or NGO that would identify mental illness as an area of interest. Now, you have several of them which have been trained by the various health institutions prompting a lot of activities in that area. The civil society interest has really gone up more than it used to be. I will say that I am very happy about that.

What about facilities for training practitioners and researchers as well as for treatment of sufferers?

It is part of what I said before about the political will by the government and lack of sufficient attention to mental health. At the policy level, the kind of funding that should be going to programmatic development of mental health has not been there such that the little money that is being spent on mental health is being spent on few psychiatric hospitals rather than programmes in communities and primary healthcare centres. That means that there are limitations in terms of access to effective treatment of people. I am talking basically in terms of inadequacy in terms of specialists but also I’m talking about no good plan to train primary healthcare providers and specialists to deliver services to sufferers and the society. The resources are grossly inadequate both in terms of human resources and material resources. Nigeria has fewer than 300 psychiatrists. It is even worse in other areas such as clinical psychology. That translates to one practitioner to a million patients. In other places the situation is one psychiatrist to a hundred thousand patients, so we need to bridge a lot of gaps in the number of practitioners. We also need to empower frontline providers through training and retraining as well as supervision and support. When we do this, then we would have ensured that we meet about 60 per cent in terms of treatment of sufferers.

Would you say that a ticking time bomb is brewing in the country considering the level at which drugs are being abused in the country?

Absolutely! I think we are beginning to see that now. Sometimes in the past there used to be some kind of exaggeration about the extent of the problem but now we are beginning to see an upsurge. We are not just talking about cannabis which is not as harmful as newer substances and compounds that people are now abusing. It was recently reported that millions of tramadol were found in someone’s residence. Those kinds of substances are creating big problems among young people at various levels. You are right to describe it a time bomb in terms of how we could get easily consumed by uncontrolled usage of the drugs.

What do you consider as the consequences of this level of drug abuse?

We might be having serious mental conditions which if not treated early can become so chronic. People who are addicted to substances are usually not useful to themselves and the society. There could be a lot of criminality associated with that. When people are addicted in terms of efforts to meet their addiction they then resort to all forms of criminality to be able to satisfy their urge.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...