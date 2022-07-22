Ignore Adeleke’s fake lamentations, Osun govt tells citizens

…accuses PDP of falsehood, propaganda

Osun Government has described as untrue, the claim by the Governor-elect, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that government officials are diverting or looting government assets and property.

The state government further accused the PDP of peddling lies and propaganda just to curry underserved public sympathy, insisting that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola does not have a background of pilfering or misappropriating funds, saying that the records are there for all to see and deduce from. The Governor-elect had in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, alleged among other things that government officials were already diverting public funds and that the governor had allegedly embarked on borrowing spree. Responding, the State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, noted that: “We know where Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect, is coming from, and the world also knows the antecedent of the incumbent governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetol the hardworking leader, who has served the people of Osun State meritoriously.

He does not have the background of pilfering or misappropriating funds. The records are there for verification.” In a statement, titled “Osun PDP’s incurable penchant for falsehood, propaganda,” Egbemode said: “We have seen the press statement that is in circulation from the camp of Senator Ademola Adeleke, poisoning the public with lies and raising false alarms just to heat up the polity, of the state, as is their practice. “We did not take any N17billion loan to prosecute the election, just as no government official has embarked on any looting or diversion of any government assets/ property as being claimed by the PDP.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...