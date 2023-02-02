News

Ignore call to boycott 2023 elections, IWA urges Ndigbo

While throwing its weight be-hind the presi-dential ambi-tion of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, the umbrella body of Igbo organisations globally,

the Igbo World As-sembly (IWA) has called on Ndigbo across the country to ignore calls to boycott the 2023 general election in the country.Making the call during a world press conference at the weekend jointly ad-dressed by Christian Onu-orah, IWA vice chairman and Oliver Nwankwor, secretary general, after a global zoom teleconference with optimism, noted that Obi,

if elected, would make positive changes in the country.The Igbo Diaspora group from 35-member countries said it voted unanimously to endorse and support the Labour Party presidential can-didate, Peter Obi and the vice presidential candi-date, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, in the presiden-tial election.According to IWA, “We have taken critical and ex-tensive view of the major political parties, their candidates’ track records, characters, capacity and capabilities, and party manifestos, before unani-mously voting for the en-dorsement of the Labour Party presidential candi-date, Obi and his running-mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed as the next president and vice president of Nigeria.

We insist that Nigerians should come out to par-ticipate in the democratic election without fear or fa-vour and vote for Obi and his running-mate.”

The choice of Obi, ac-cording to IWA, has gen-erated widespread accep-tance by many Nigerians, particularly among the youth and women given the fact that he is the only governor that is not in the radar of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

 

