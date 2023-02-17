Metro & Crime

Ignore CBN, Buhari, continue spending your old notes – Abiodun directs Ogun residents

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has moved against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to Nigerians to stop spending the old N500 and N1,000 notes.
Abiodun instead issued a new directive to residents of the state, urging them to continue spending the old naira notes.
The governor said, it is only the Supreme Court of Nigeria that has the final say in the matter.
Abiodun, who stated this in Abeokuta during an engagement with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said the Supreme Court has made a pronouncement that the status quo should remain, hence the need for the people to continue with the old notes.
“There is a court order from the Supreme Court, the highest court in our land that says status quo should be maintained on the matter of this new naira. So, I appeal to you not to be violent, but go ahead and spend the old naira notes.
“I want to apologise for the level of hardship that all of us are facing at this point in time in this country, I want you to know that I as your governor, I have no hand in it, neither do I or any of our colleagues have any part to play in this,” he said.

 

