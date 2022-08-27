Metro & Crime

Ignore PDP allegations on new parking law, Lagos APC urges residents

Anayo Ezugwu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, has advised residents of the state to ignore the allegations by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the state government is over bounding the people with the new parking law.

The spokesperson of APC in the state, Seye Oladejo, in a statement said the new law is part of efforts of the Lagos State Government to respond to the growing need for regulation of chaotic parking in the state.

Oladejo said the government enacted a law establishing the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) to address the challenges.

He said: “We received with shock the unfortunate statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State, on the new parking policy in the state. The opposition party, in its attempt to curry the sentiments of the people of Lagos and in its characteristic manner, made allegations that are outlandish, embarrassing, and contemptible.

“With an estimated 1.2 million registered vehicles, about 224 vehicles per kilometer of road space and a population of over 24 million people, Lagos State surely needs a sustainable statewide parking policy to complement the renewed urban development plan and the ever competing needs for space especially in the city activity centers and Central Business Districts.

“According to recent statistics by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), there are more than 13 million active vehicles plying Nigerian roads today. Out of that figure, more than 2 million cars are in Lagos. About 10% of the cars require parking each day.

“The visionary drive of the successive Lagos State Governments which has seen Lagos State gradually emerging as a true 21st Century city state, with burgeoning economy, first class infrastructure, and service support systems is obviously beyond the impaired contemplation of the PDP. What occurs to PDP in its renowned shortsightedness is politics and money making.”

Oladejo accused of using the opportunity of the new law to pool a wool over the eyes of the people of the state, pretending to have any altruistic interest in their wellbeing. According to him, it is easy for the discerning people of this state to see beyond the hypocritical sympathy of PDP.

 

