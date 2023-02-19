Ignore stay-at-home orders, vote massively, say S’East monarchs

The South-East Council of Traditional Rulers has urged its subjects and all residents of the South-East to ignore any stay-at-home order and massively go out to vote for their preferred candidates.

That was part of a communiqué issued on Friday at the end of the first 2023 Executive Committee Meeting of the South-East Council of Traditional Rulers (SECTR) at the Old Eastern Nigeria House of Chiefs, Enugu.

The communiqué said that the meeting deliberated on the role of tradiPresident

Muhammadu Buhari and other African leaders at the opening ceremony of the 36th Africa Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopiational institution in ensuring peace and security in South-East, particularly in the run up to the general elections and took a number of decisions.

“First, the Royal Fathers called on the people of the South-East to go out en masse to vote for their preferred candidates during the elections and to ignore any order for stay-at-home order.

“Second, the Council appealed to the security agencies to create a conducive and safe environment for the general elections; while calling on the Inde pendent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to act professionally and patriotically.

“Third, the killings and destruction of property in South Eastern Region and across the country are condemned in strong terms by the Council.

“Fourth, the Council called on all Traditional Rulers to take control of their various domains during the upcoming elections for peaceful, free and credible elections to take place,” it said.

The communiqué was signed by Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Chairman, South-East Council of Traditional Rulers and Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers as well as Igwe Alfred Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha and Chairman of Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers.

It was also signed by Eze Joseph Nwabeke, the Ezeamara of Eziama Ntigha, and Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers.

The meeting was attended by the revered Royal Fathers and other members of the Executive Committee of the Council.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...