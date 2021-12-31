Ignore Wike’s advice, Rivers APC tells newly sworn-in judges

T he Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the newly appointed judges into the Rivers State judiciary to ignore Governor Nyesom Wike’s advice to resist attempts by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to discipline their erring colleagues in the state. The party said Wike gave the advice, which it described as inciting, while inaugurating four new judges – Popnen Sylvester Sunday, Daketima Gabriel Kio, Chinelo Chidubem Odili and Nsirim Chinwe Amanda at Government House, Port Harcourt recently. The governor was quoted to have said: “If what is going on now is not stopped by NJC, I can assure you no political matter will go before any judge and that judge will have any courage to handle such matter. The intimidation by NJC on these judges is quite alarming and I have to say it clearly; if you don’t give your judges support to do what they’re supposed to do, then let us better forget that in 2023 that we will have it easy. From next year, it will be very turbulent and so matters will come before judges, allow them to dispense the matter the way they think it is.” Reacting to the governor’s statement, Rivers APC said it is obvious that Wike was psyching the new judges to walk the path of a few judges whose conduct lent to the belief by Nigerians that a section of the Rivers State judiciary operates as the infamous “Wike judicial supermarket.” The party added that the reason for the incitement of the new judges is a response to the recent axing of Justice Okogbule Gbasam by the NJC for his unprofessional handling of the case between those it described as Wike’s PDP hirelings versus the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Parage ty (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus. A statement by Rivers APC spokesperson, Senibo Chris Finebone, read in part: “We view the reason for the incitement of the new judges as a response to the recent axing of Justice Okogbule Gbasam by the NJC for his unprofessional handling of the case between Wike’s PDP hirelings versus the former National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus. “Rivers APC is concerned that it was this notorious clique of judges in the Rivers State judiciary that do the political dirty work for Governor Wike directly as in the case of former PDP national chairman or indirectly by sending all APC matters to them through the Chief Judge of the state at the behest of the governor. We need not recall what Rivers APC went through in the hands of those judges from 2018 to date. “However, APC salutes the cour- Parage of majority of judges in the state judiciary who have maintained and protected the dignity of their persons and that of their calling by distancing themselves from Governor Wike’s corrupting chalice. This class of impeccable judges disdainfully rejects or returns such mischievous matters for reassignment by the state Chief Judge. “To these judges we salute your courage and urge you to continue on your path of honour. You deserve as of right whatever favours the governor believes he has done for you; it is the money of Rivers people and not his personal money; refuse to be cajoled or goaded to pervert justice, knowing that God has a record of what you do with the earthly power that providence has thrust upon you.” To the new judges, Rivers APC admonished them to disappoint the governor by sticking strictly to their moral and professional ethics in discharging their duties, remembering that they rank next to God in view of the powers their job bestows on them. “Use your positions correctly, so that you will not have explanations to make to your creator on judgment day. Ignore the governor as he has barely 17 months to cease to be governor but your career stretches far beyond 2023. “To the few bad eggs in Rivers State judiciary who share the same ethos with Governor Wike, we in Rivers APC have a word for you: vanity upon vanity all is vanity, so says the scriptures,” the party said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...