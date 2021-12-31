Politics

Ignore Wike’s advice, Rivers APC tells newly sworn-in judges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

T he Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the newly appointed judges into the Rivers State judiciary to ignore Governor Nyesom Wike’s advice to resist attempts by the National Judicial Council (NJC) to discipline their erring colleagues in the state. The party said Wike gave the advice, which it described as inciting, while inaugurating four new judges – Popnen Sylvester Sunday, Daketima Gabriel Kio, Chinelo Chidubem Odili and Nsirim Chinwe Amanda at Government House, Port Harcourt recently. The governor was quoted to have said: “If what is going on now is not stopped by NJC, I can assure you no political matter will go before any judge and that judge will have any courage to handle such matter. The intimidation by NJC on these judges is quite alarming and I have to say it clearly; if you don’t give your judges support to do what they’re supposed to do, then let us better forget that in 2023 that we will have it easy. From next year, it will be very turbulent and so matters will come before judges, allow them to dispense the matter the way they think it is.” Reacting to the governor’s statement, Rivers APC said it is obvious that Wike was psyching the new judges to walk the path of a few judges whose conduct lent to the belief by Nigerians that a section of the Rivers State judiciary operates as the infamous “Wike judicial supermarket.” The party added that the reason for the incitement of the new judges is a response to the recent axing of Justice Okogbule Gbasam by the NJC for his unprofessional handling of the case between those it described as Wike’s PDP hirelings versus the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Parage  ty (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus. A statement by Rivers APC spokesperson, Senibo Chris Finebone, read in part: “We view the reason for the incitement of the new judges as a response to the recent axing of Justice Okogbule Gbasam by the NJC for his unprofessional handling of the case between Wike’s PDP hirelings versus the former National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus. “Rivers APC is concerned that it  was this notorious clique of judges in the Rivers State judiciary that do the political dirty work for Governor Wike directly as in the case of former PDP national chairman or indirectly by sending all APC matters to them through the Chief Judge of the state at the behest of the governor. We need not recall what Rivers APC went through in the hands of those judges from 2018 to date. “However, APC salutes the cour-  Parage of majority of judges in the state judiciary who have maintained and protected the dignity of their persons and that of their calling by distancing themselves from Governor Wike’s corrupting chalice. This class of impeccable judges disdainfully rejects or returns such mischievous matters for reassignment by the state Chief Judge. “To these judges we salute your courage and urge you to continue on your path of honour. You deserve as of right whatever favours the governor believes he has done for you; it is the money of Rivers people and not his personal money; refuse to be cajoled or goaded to pervert justice, knowing that God has a record of what you do with the earthly power that providence has thrust upon you.” To the new judges, Rivers APC admonished them to disappoint the governor by sticking strictly to their moral and professional ethics in discharging their duties, remembering that they rank next to God in view of the powers their job bestows on them. “Use your positions correctly, so that you will not have explanations to make to your creator on judgment day. Ignore the governor as he has barely 17 months to cease to be governor but your career stretches far beyond 2023. “To the few bad eggs in Rivers State judiciary who share the same ethos with Governor Wike, we in Rivers APC have a word for you: vanity upon vanity all is vanity, so says the scriptures,” the party said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Benue 2023: Idoma aspirants aim to break the glass ceiling

Posted on Author CEPHAS IORHEMEN

CEPHAS IORHEMEN reports on top governorship aspirants of Idoma extraction aiming to succeed Governor Samuel Ortom and their chances in the 2023 polls As the battle for who succeeds Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, hots up ahead of the 2023 governorship election, various interest groups in the state have commenced alignment and realignment of political […]
Politics

Lagos’ll use Public Private Partnership to further develop state –Lawmaker, Lukmon Olumoh

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Ajeromi Ifelodun Constituency 1, Hon. Lukmon Olumoh, who chairs the House standing committee on Public Private Partnership, has stated that the Lagos State University will soon have hostels on the campus. The lawmaker also spoke on the need to brand Ajegunle’s positive vibes which he […]
Politics

APC: Party’s Edo guber loss threat to us in Ondo

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the loss of the party in the Edo State governorship election on Saturday is a threat to it for the October 10 guber election in Ondo State. The representative of the Youth in the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Alhaji Ismail Ahmed said this Monday at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica