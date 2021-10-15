News

Ignoring youths Nigeria’s biggest crisis, says Peter Obi

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has identified ignoring and shortchanging youths as Nigeria’s biggest crisis. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vicepresidential candidate in the 2019 general election said government had failed to improve the economy because of many years of neglecting youths. Obi said this at the Eighth Annual Public Lecture organised by the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria themed: ‘National security challenges: Youth neglect? in Yaba, Lagos on Tuesday.

He said: “Nigerian youths have been ignored and shortchanged for too long and the result is what we are seeing now. “If 35 million youths are pulled out of poverty, the economy will have tremendous growth; growth in the sense that only people, who have jobs can pay tax. “Countries like China and Vietnam have robust economies because they invest in small and medium businesses which are largely owned by young people. “These youths do not know where the next meal would come from and the consequence of that is we have the highest drug recurrence in the world.

“We also have a pool of unemployed and underemployed youths which are the causes of the crises we are facing today. “We have more youths that are unemployed here than anywhere in the world because of our population and that is a crisis we are experiencing.”

