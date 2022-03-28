Igoche targets grassroots to lift basketball

The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, Mark Igoche, has highlighted his plans for the game, saying grassroots development is foremost on his board’s list of priorities.

Igoche was elected president in a parallel election reportedly supervised by the sports ministry in Abuja January 31.

Same day in Benin City, the Edo State capital, incumbent NBBF president, Musa Ahmadu- Kida, was also re-elected, with world body FIBA officials in attendance. Igoche on Friday in Lagos denounced insinuations that he was planted by some godfathers to further destabilise the basketball sector, adding that he came on board to help reposition the sport.

“For anybody to think that I was planted by some people in the 21st century is wrong. Nobody pushed me when I started, why is it now?” Igoche, owner of Mark Mentors basketball club, said.

“The decay in Nigerian basketball has been alarming in the last four years, that’s why I joined the race for the election and January 31 I was elected NBBF president in Abuja.

It’s a heavy task, but it’s doable. “We want to focus on grassroots basketball development, we have the talents but we don’t harness them. If we had eight NBA Drafts last time, it means we have the talents.

Then why is it not impacting on the local scene? That’s the problem and reason we want to focus on the grassroots

