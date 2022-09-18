IGosave Unsual records success in first comedy outing in the UK

A-class comedian, Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, popularly known as IGosave says he has been in a happy mood after recording success, hosting his house hold comedy show IGOSAVE UNUSUAL, for the first time in the United Kingdom.

The excited super star comedian, told Sunday Telegraph that he is grateful for the love his fans, friends and family showed him by turning up to make it a memorable show in far away UK.

“At the time when violence and anger is taking over the world, spreading laughter and cheer is one of the tools to help bring people together. I am glad that the dreams I have when I started IGOSAVE UNUSUAL comedy show is coming true. I intend to push it more to other big cities around the world,” he said.

The show happend in various cities in the UK including Manchester, Liverpool, coventry and Newcastle. The king of the South Nigeria, Erigga paper boy and others were present to dish out mind blowing musical performances.

IGosave is currently preparing for the European leg of the tour which he explains that will kicks off this soon. It is rumoured that the show already has few tickets sold out ahead of the European tour.

