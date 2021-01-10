IGoSave Unusual shuts down Benin City today

Otaghware otas Onodjayeke popularly known as IGoSave
Nigerian comedian, Otaghware otas Onodjayeke popularly known as IGoSave is ready to shut down Benin city with his biggest comedy show, IGOSAVE UNUSUAL.

The show which is planned to hold outdoors to help maintain COVID-19 protocols, will take place at Da Civic Centre in Benin city.

 

According to IGoSave, laughter is a good way to start the new year after a traumatic 2020.

 

Expected to thrill comedy lovers at the show are, I Go Dye, Okey Bakassi, Gordons, Buchi, Acapella, Senator, Maleke, Titus, Ushbebe, Prosper, Mr Paul, Mc Casino, Edo Pikin and two surprise musical acts.

