IGP: Abuja terror alert nonsensical, conspiracy against Nigeria

The inspector General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba Usman, has taken exception to the terror security alert raised by the international community about traveling to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Nigeria.

The IGP said security alert on the elevated risk of terror in Abuja was an international conspiracy, orchestrated to whittle down the secuity apparatus in Nigeria, and described the alarm as “meaningless.”

IGP Usman supported by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, who was at Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State to commission one of the 120 ultra-modern police stations and barracks, further said the alarm was “nonsense, unnecessary and meant to bring the nation down.”

He maintained that the force has taken steps to douse it, despite that it was a mischief.

He said: “We are investigating it, probing what they said about the alert, if it is true. It is sad that they told their people to avoid Abuja but failed to inform me. Can the ban to avoid Abuja bring solution?

“I should have been informed if there is anything like danger. You are in my territory and you didn’t tell me about what you observed. It is nonsense. It is an unnecessary alarm. You didn’t tell me but you told your people to avoid Abuja.”

He urged media practitioners to thrive on developmental journalism and avoid being used as agents of transmitting fake news and propaganda so as not to create problems.

He said if the intention was to generate tension ahead on 2023 general elections, the force was prepared.

“Our votes must count. We have procured more arms. We have services provided to ensure free and fair election”, he boasted.

He cautioned the indigenes of Ibusa against hostility to  security agents. ” I know Ibusa is volatile but there are still law abiding ones there. Don’t transfer your aggression to vandalize the structures. It is your property. Whatever the annoyance there is a way to resolve it. You look for ways to rebuild”, he said.

The CP in the state said the project has wiped away the tears of officers in the command and mitigated the difficulties in discharging their duties.

He assured the people that the command would do everything possible to maintain the structure just as he appealed to the community to assist to take proper care of the structures

 

