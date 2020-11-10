News

IGP Adamu seeks better funding for police, says 11bn capital budget inadequate

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Comment(0)

…Furnish us with names of killed officers, burnt stations – Reps

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu has appealed to the House of Representatives to increase the annual budget of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in order to enable the force tackle crime and criminality in the country.
He made the appeal during the 2021 budget defence session of the NPF at the House of Representives Committee on Police Affairs.
Adamu said that the enormous security challenges bedevilling the nation requires adequate funding adding that the current police management is determined to provide the desired security for the nation.
He informed the lawmakers that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as the the primary security agency in charge of national security is being challenged by the enormous financial challenges.
While presenting the N18.4 billion proposed budget, he told the committee that a major target of the budget is the training and retraining of personnel of the force and logistics.
He also told the lawmakers that the N11billion capital component of the budget is grossly inadequate to address the logistics requirements of the force.
Chairman of the House Committee Hon. Bello Kumo and some other committee members also said that there is no way the police can be effective with a paltry N11billion budget for 12 calender months

