IGP approves posting of DIG, AIG to new departments

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has approved the posting of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sanusi Lemu and Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Usman Alkali Baba to new departments.
Lemu is now the DIG in-charge of the Department of Operations while Alkali Baba is now the DIG in-charge of Finance and Administration.
This was announced in a statement signed on Tuesday by Force Spokesperson, Frank Mba
The promotion/posting of the senior officers is the sequel to the recent vacuum occasioned by the retirement of their former Heads, DIG Abdulmajid Ali, and DIG Abduldahiru Danwawu after the completion of their statutory years of service.
The new DIG in-charge of the Department of Operations, Lemu before his recent appointment was a consummate police officer. He holds a BA(Ed) in Political Science and has attended several professional courses including Intermediate Command Course, Senior Command Course, Peacekeeping Training Course.
AIG Usman Alkali Baba holds a Master’s in Public Administration (MPA) and a BA (ED) in Political Science. He is a fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
The IGP has equally approved the posting of AIG Mustapha Dandaura as the Force Secretary and Member of the Nigeria Police Force Management Team. He takes over from AIG Alkali Baba. AIG Mustapha Dandaura, who was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990.
The posting/redeployment of the Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.

