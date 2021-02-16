News Top Stories

IGP: Arms proliferation fuelling banditry, other crimes

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja Comment(0)

…deploys Special Forces, MOPOL units in Oyo

 

The worsening security situation in the country, occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other violent crimes, is fuelled by the “increasing proliferation of illegally acquired small arms and light weapons”. This was as the IGP deployed Special Forces in Oyo, to quell tension arising from the Shasha violence. T

 

he Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, at the launch of a fresh exercise christened, Operation Puff-Adder 2. According to the IGP, the deployment of special personnel will reinforce ongoing operations in the North-West and North- Central geo-political zones of the country.

 

According to Adamu, “In the most recent years, the nation has been grappling with banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes that are heightened by the increasing proliferation of illegally acquired small arms and light weapons.

 

“As the lead agency in internal security management, we continue to undertake a critical evaluation of the pattern and trend of crime and we have been reordering our strategies towards mitigating them.

 

“The launch of Operation Puff Adder on 5th April, 2019 was, indeed, informed by our commitment to present an effective operational framework that will aid in the attainment of our internal security mandate within the shortest possible time.

 

“With Operation Puff Adder, I am delighted to note that we have acquired the right orientation, equipment holdings, unique intelligence capacity and operational capability to undertake high profile special operations.” He explained that “Operation Puff Adder II will be executed in phases and will, in due course, cover the entire country”.

 

The operation is aimed at dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the country. It will also ensure that all arrested bandits and their collaborators are brought to book. In the long run, it is expected that the operation shall be replicated across other states of the Federation to deal with the security challenges inherent in those states. The IGP, while assuring the Police operatives of adequate welfare provisions during the mission, charged them to be civil with law abiding citizens, but firm and ruthless with criminal elements who may want to threaten the safety of citizens in their Areas of Responsibilities. Meanwhile, the police chief has deployed Special Forces to contain the rising tension in Oyo State.

 

 

Adamu has also ordered the deployment of a surveillance helicopter, for purposes of aerial coverage of troubled spots.

 

The special operation is to be coordinated by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of South-West, Mr. David Folawiyo. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, said four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), among other special forces, will be on ground to reinforce security.

 

“The IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention and Stabilization Forces to Oyo State to reclaim the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the recent crisis in the state.

 

“The deployments, consisting largely of intelligence and operational assets of the Force, include four units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and one operational/surveillance Police helicopter from the Police Air-wing department,” Mba said.

 

According to him, “The Intervention Force is charged with the responsibility of reinforcing and stabilizing security in the state, preventing further breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and properties and ultimately enhancing public safety and general security in the state.

 

“The Intervention Force is being coordinated by DIG David Folawiyo, who is expected to mobilize all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad. “The IGP assures that the Force is committed to the safety of lives and properties of the citizens in the country.

 

“He calls on the citizens and residents of Oyo State and other Nigerians to embrace peace and cooperate with the Police and the security community as they redouble their efforts in ensuring that sustainable peace and security are restored to the affected areas.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Stanbic IBTC institutes scholarship for undergraduates

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of the Standard Bank Group, has called for applications for the maiden edition of its 2020 Scholarship Programme.   The Stanbic IBTC 2020 Scholarship Programme, geared towards encouraging hard work and academic excellence amongst Nigerian undergraduates, is open to students who participated in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination […]
News Top Stories

CBN seeks power to freeze accounts linked to criminals

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…advocates special tribunal for non-performing loans The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is seeking power in new amendment to the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA) to enable it freeze accounts linked to criminals. The bank, in addition, is seeking for creation of special court to address the issue of non-performing loans. CBN made […]
News

Buhari approves appointment of four new perm secs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of four new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service. A statement from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), said Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja. This appointment came on the heels of the recent massive redeployment of permanent secretaries, also approved […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica