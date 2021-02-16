IGP: Arms proliferation fuelling banditry, other crimes

…deploys Special Forces, MOPOL units in Oyo

The worsening security situation in the country, occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other violent crimes, is fuelled by the “increasing proliferation of illegally acquired small arms and light weapons”. This was as the IGP deployed Special Forces in Oyo, to quell tension arising from the Shasha violence. T

he Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, at the launch of a fresh exercise christened, Operation Puff-Adder 2. According to the IGP, the deployment of special personnel will reinforce ongoing operations in the North-West and North- Central geo-political zones of the country.

According to Adamu, “In the most recent years, the nation has been grappling with banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and other heinous crimes that are heightened by the increasing proliferation of illegally acquired small arms and light weapons.

“As the lead agency in internal security management, we continue to undertake a critical evaluation of the pattern and trend of crime and we have been reordering our strategies towards mitigating them.

“The launch of Operation Puff Adder on 5th April, 2019 was, indeed, informed by our commitment to present an effective operational framework that will aid in the attainment of our internal security mandate within the shortest possible time.

“With Operation Puff Adder, I am delighted to note that we have acquired the right orientation, equipment holdings, unique intelligence capacity and operational capability to undertake high profile special operations.” He explained that “Operation Puff Adder II will be executed in phases and will, in due course, cover the entire country”.

The operation is aimed at dislodging bandits from their current operational spaces and denying them space to regroup in other parts of the country. It will also ensure that all arrested bandits and their collaborators are brought to book. In the long run, it is expected that the operation shall be replicated across other states of the Federation to deal with the security challenges inherent in those states. The IGP, while assuring the Police operatives of adequate welfare provisions during the mission, charged them to be civil with law abiding citizens, but firm and ruthless with criminal elements who may want to threaten the safety of citizens in their Areas of Responsibilities. Meanwhile, the police chief has deployed Special Forces to contain the rising tension in Oyo State.

Adamu has also ordered the deployment of a surveillance helicopter, for purposes of aerial coverage of troubled spots.

The special operation is to be coordinated by the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of South-West, Mr. David Folawiyo. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement, said four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), among other special forces, will be on ground to reinforce security.

“The IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention and Stabilization Forces to Oyo State to reclaim the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the recent crisis in the state.

“The deployments, consisting largely of intelligence and operational assets of the Force, include four units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and one operational/surveillance Police helicopter from the Police Air-wing department,” Mba said.

According to him, “The Intervention Force is charged with the responsibility of reinforcing and stabilizing security in the state, preventing further breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and properties and ultimately enhancing public safety and general security in the state.

“The Intervention Force is being coordinated by DIG David Folawiyo, who is expected to mobilize all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad. “The IGP assures that the Force is committed to the safety of lives and properties of the citizens in the country.

“He calls on the citizens and residents of Oyo State and other Nigerians to embrace peace and cooperate with the Police and the security community as they redouble their efforts in ensuring that sustainable peace and security are restored to the affected areas.”

Like this: Like Loading...