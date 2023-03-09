News

IGP assures of adequate security during poll

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has assured of the readiness of relevant security agencies to guarantee peaceful Governorship/ State House of Assembly polls. A statement, yesterday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, read: “In furtherance of the meeting held with Strategic Police Managers to discuss and review topical issues and strategies for a more secured electoral process, the Inspector- General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has directed all Commissioners of Police and Strategic Commanders posted for the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly election duties to mobilize all resources at their disposal to defend the electorate.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials and sensitive materials, as well as the electoral process during the conduct of elections on 11th March 2023. “Similarly, the IGP has ordered strategic deployments in accordance with the developed standard operating procedure for polling units to ensure maximum protection against intimidation, harassment, and assault on law-abiding citizens during the electoral process. He equally charged all election commanders in various states to take up complaints of intimidation, harassment, and assault reported by individuals/ groups for proper investigation.

