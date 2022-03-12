News

IGP bans unapproved apparels by police operatives on duty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has banned, with immediate effect, the use of unapproved apparels while on duty. A statement issued by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Friday, said the police chief, “Expressed dismay at the flagrant violation of the approved Nigeria Police Force dress code by officers on patrol and guard, stop and search, and other routine police operations”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Ortom moves out of Benue govt house

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

●He’s in good health, says CPS As the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Benue State continue to grow, Governor Samuel Ortom has moved out of the seat of power for fear of being infected. The state, yesterday recorded 37 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to […]
News

Report: Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, a former military head of Imo State in 1975 and governor of Lagos in 1976, is dead. He was said to have died this morning in a hospital.  It was gathered that he has not been ill for long but it is not clear yet what killed him. A close […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Lalong recover, counsel citizens

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Musa Pam

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, have tested negative for coronavirus. After coming out of isolation, Sanwo-Olu warned Lagosians to be extracareful and do everything possible to avoid having COVID-19 experience.   The governor said it would be wrong for the people to erroneously assume they have malaria […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica