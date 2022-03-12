IGP bans unapproved apparels by police operatives on duty

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has banned, with immediate effect, the use of unapproved apparels while on duty. A statement issued by the Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Friday, said the police chief, “Expressed dismay at the flagrant violation of the approved Nigeria Police Force dress code by officers on patrol and guard, stop and search, and other routine police operations”.
COVID-19: Ortom moves out of Benue govt house
●He’s in good health, says CPS As the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Benue State continue to grow, Governor Samuel Ortom has moved out of the seat of power for fear of being infected. The state, yesterday recorded 37 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 to […]
Report: Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu is dead
Rear Admiral Ndubisi Kanu, a former military head of Imo State in 1975 and governor of Lagos in 1976, is dead. He was said to have died this morning in a hospital. It was gathered that he has not been ill for long but it is not clear yet what killed him. A close […]
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Lalong recover, counsel citizens
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong, have tested negative for coronavirus. After coming out of isolation, Sanwo-Olu warned Lagosians to be extracareful and do everything possible to avoid having COVID-19 experience. The governor said it would be wrong for the people to erroneously assume they have malaria […]
