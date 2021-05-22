IGP: Boko Haram terrorists planning attacks on Abuja, Jos, other cities

…says attacks to be coordinated from Sambisa, Yobe

…directs CPs to review security architecture

…assures citizens of security, public safety

TheActing Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has alerted of plans by suspected Boko Haram terrorists (BH) to carry out deadly attacks on Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jos and other major cities in Plateau State. Consequently, the IGP has directed the Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of Plateau and FCT Command, Messrs Edward Egbuka, and Bala Ciroma respectively, to immediately review the existing security architecture, with a view to forestall the planned invasion.

The police chief’s red flag was contained in a leaked circular sighted by Saturday Telegraph dated May 19, and signed by his Principal Staff Secretary, Acting CP Idowu Owohunwa. Specifically, Usman said the discovery was a product of actionable intelligence, which confirmed that the imminent attack on the afore stated cities, will be coordinated by one Muhammad Sani, a suspected commander of Boko Haram hibernating in Sambisa Forest. It was further revealed that Sani’s deputy, one Lawal Musa Zango, said to be hiding in Gashua, a town in Yobe State, will also be part of the coordination of the planned violence.

The development comes weeksafteraninternalmemohad alerted of possible plots to breach security at the nation’s airports. This is as Saturday Telegraph further recalls another internal correspondence by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to its staff, advising them to take precaution against possible attacks.

The IGP has, however, called for calm among residents of the target areas, assuring of security and public safety at all times. While confirming the memo in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, the police chief assured that it was not meant to put concerned residents in panic mode, but to prepare the Force for robust counter-measures.

The circular, with reference number TB: 0900/IGP.SEC/ ABJ/VOL.TI/47, read in part: “Intelligence report at the disposal of the Inspector-General of Police has uncovered plans by Boko Haram terrorists to attack major cities in the country, particularly in Jos, Plateau and the FCT, Abuja.

“The proposed attacks would be coordinated by the duo of Muhammad Sani, a Boko Haram commander, domiciled in Sambisa Forest and his deputy, Suleiman, hibernating around Lawan Musa Zango, Gashua, Yobe State. “In light of the above, it is the directive of the Inspector- General of Police that you review your security architecture across all critical government infrastructures and police facilities in your jurisdiction with a view to checkmating the dastardly plans of these marauding terrorists. “Accept the assurances of my warmest regards, please.” Reacting, Mba said:”The IGP’s directive, which is a deliberate, intelligence-driven and proactive measure, is designed to prepare the law enforcement community for comprehensive response to any threat to lives and property”, the statement said.

